Serri leads St. Dominic to sweet win over Vianney

O'FALLON, Mo. — St. Dominic quarterback Gabriel Serri likes a little candy during a game.
Not to eat, mind you.
That's a play the Crusaders like to use. It's where you go for it all and get it. That's candy.
It worked to perfection Friday night as the senior signal-caller hit senior receiver Tate Cross in stride for a 68-yard touchdown pass en route to a 31-7 victory over Vianney.
"We call that a candy play," Serri explained. "That's because it's a big play. I didn't really get to see it because I got hit."
Serri enjoyed several big plays in the game. He finished with two touchdown passes and also ran for a score. Serri threw for 159 yards on nine of 16 passing. He scored on a 1-yard run and ended with 26 yards rushing.
"He put the ball where it needed to go," St. Dominic coach Blake Markway said. "He does a great job. He can make any kind of throw on the field for you. He can really manage a game for you."
The Crusaders (4-2) snapped a two-game losing streak.
It was Vianney's first game of the season. The Golden Griffins got to play the game in a way that would only happen in 2020.
St. Dominic was scheduled to host Lutheran St. Charles. That contest was called off around 2 p.m. Thursday. St. Dominic advertised on Twitter it was looking for a game. Vianney answered and traveled across the Missouri River to play beyond the St. Louis County line and begin competition this season in a high-frequency contact sport. Such sports, which includes football, remain prohibited in St. Louis County.
"It was about 6:30 (Thursday night) when I found out about the game," Vianney coach Chad Masters said. "Boom, all of a sudden, we had a game. I'm not exactly sure how it all happened, but I didn't ask. I was just glad these kids got to play a game. They've been working since June. They've done a heck of a job to stay focused through a lot of uncertainly. I'm super-excited for them to get to play."
Markway was happy his team got to play as well.
"It was about supper time when I found out we got to play Vianney," Markway said. "About 9 o'clock, we got film and we started going to work. I've known Chad for years. I knew they were really looking to play. They got cleared by their administration so we both got to play."
Vianney has just nine seniors on its roster that is heavily laden with freshmen and sophomores.
That youth and inexperience showed in the early going.
The Crusaders took the opening kickoff and drove 69 yards in 10 plays, with Serri scoring on a quarterback sneak from the 1-yard-line. Jack Heinrich kicked the first of four extra points.
Undaunted, Vianney came out and scored on its second play. Quarterback Cannen Barcom kept the ball and zipped around right end. The speedy senior showed his quickness and galloped 60 yards untouched for a touchdown. The extra point by Adam Fianagan tied it 7-all.
However, the touchdown proved costly to Vianney. Barcom pulled a hamstring on the run and had to sit out for the rest of the game. Freshman Creighton Wise took over for Barcom.
"We lost our most dynamic player after that touchdown," Masters said. "That's what he does. He was an all-state performer and an all-conference running back for us last year. The kid is just as tough as nails. He's explosive. He unfortunately got a hamstring pull. He was wanting to get back in there. He was licking his chops, but I was like, we've got a lot of season and we need to take care."
Wise played well after getting his number called. He completed 10 of 17 passes for 27 yards against the stingy St. Dominic defense. Vianney rushed for 136 yards with Barcom gaining 60 of them on his one carry.
"I told him to just go out and play," Masters said. "I knew he'd have to weather the storms a little bit. He hadn't taken any meaningful snaps since eighth grade. There were some moments when he looked really good. St. Dominic has a lot of seniors and they are very well coached."
Vianney drove to the Crusaders' 27, but Cross picked off a Wise pass intended for Jack Bolinger at the St. Dominic 2.
Five plays later, Cross caught the 68-yard pass in stride and scored to complete the 98-yard drive.
"They bit on the fake and I threw deep to Tate," Serri said. "You always want to go for the big candy if you can."
Cross fought off defensive back Chris Coldwell at the 5 to score.
"That was a heck of throw by our quarterback," Cross said. "Gabe throws it up and I just went up and got the ball. I did that and did what I had to do to get by their player and into the end zone. Our line a great job blocking on that play."
Cross and Serri work on that play every day in practice for 10 to 15 minutes.
"It's fun to make a play like that in a game," Cross said.
After Vianney's Bolinger intercepted a Serri pass at the 20, the Crusaders faced a fourth-and-8 from their own 30. Lining up to punt, the Golden Griffins' Cole Petrus attempted a pass that just missed with 1 minute, 19 second left in the first half.
St. Dominic made Vianney pay. Serri found junior tight end Ryan Schwendeman on a fade route in the corner of the end zone for a 6-yard touchdown pass with 16 seconds left for a 21-7 lead.
"We called it," Masters said. "This year, you don't know how much we'll get to play. We've worked on it and they wanted to do it. We took the gamble. Who's going to call a fake punt from your 30? There's probably a reason people don't. I believe in them. We had an opportunity to make a play. It was close. We just didn't make it."
Vianney could not get anything going against St. Dominic in the second half. The Golden Griffins managed 39 yards of offense in the final two quarters.
A 43-yard field goal by Carson Prescott gave St. Dominic a 24-7 lead at the 1:01 mark of the third quarter. Two plays later, Schwendeman intercepted a pass at the Crusaders 9. Nathan Neill ran in from 3-yards out to complete the scoring. Neil finished with 113 yards rushing on 26 carries.
St. Dominic sophomore running back Jackson Overton did not play in the game because of an injury.
"Hopefully, we'll have Jackson back soon, but his backup Neil did a great job," Markway said. "Sometimes, it's hard to tell the difference between the two backs."
