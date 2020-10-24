Serri's record-breaking performance leads St. Dominic past Westminster

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Heading into the regular season finale, St. Dominic senior quarterback Gabe Serri wanted to ensure the offense was running like a well-oiled machine.
On Saturday, he was driving a Ferrari.
Serri set school records for yardage and touchdown passes, going 18-for-21 for 308 yards and five scores as St. Dominic defeated Westminster 50-14 in a non-conference game at Westminster.
As part of his record-setting day, Serri distributed the ball to five different receivers, found junior Cam Whitt for three touchdowns and seniors Ryan Schwendeman and Kannon Patterson for one each.
“I’ve got some big-time targets, and nothing gets started without the help of my O-line,” Serri said. “I barely had any pressure and when I did, I could scramble and find open guys that came back to the ball.”
Westminster’s offense looked to be equally efficient on its opening drive as sophomore quarterback Josh Baker-Mays attacked the Crusaders defense with both his arm and his legs. He found freshman Caden Collison for 17 yards, junior Nolan Jones for 11 and senior Ja’Cobe Moore for 12. Then, he took off around left end for a 19-yard gain to put the Wildcats in the red zone.
On third and goal, he sprinted right and threw a dart to junior Brandon Parker in the back of the end zone to complete a surgical 11-play touchdown drive.
But the St. Dominic defensive line, led by the 6-foot-4 inch Schwendeman, began to disrupt the passing game of the Wildcats. Schwendeman got his left hand on a Baker-Mays pass that fluttered into the arms of senior Knoll Hirtz, who returned it 50 yards to the Westminster 13-yard line.
It was the first of five batted passes by the Crusaders’ defense and the first of four forced turnovers.
“We figured that if we could force them to throw the ball, we’d have some opportunities to get in windows,” St. Dominic coach Blake Markway said.
On the next play, Serri faked a handoff into the line and fired a slant pass into the arms of Whitt to tie the score.
“We’re just reading the linebacker, and if he comes down, we’re throwing to me,” said Whitt, who caught seven passes for 127 yards and three touchdowns.
After the defense stopped Westminster on downs deep in St. Dominic territory, it took only four plays for Serri to lead the Crusaders back into the end zone. He found Kannon Patterson for nine yards, Jackson Overton for 14, and then launched a 50-yard bomb down the left sideline that settled into the hands of Patterson to give the Crusaders the lead to stay.
“I saw the corner playing pretty deep on Kannon and he did his job and got past the (defender) and I did my best to put it on him,” Serri said.
Another tipped pass, this one by junior defensive back Matthew Willenbrink, was the first of two interceptions by senior Sam Povich.
Serri and the offense again capitalized on the turnover, mounting a 12-play, 79-yard drive that ended with a direct snap to Jackson Overton, who scampered into the end zone to give the Crusaders a 14-point lead.
Just before the half, Povich stepped in front of another Baker-Mays pass, and for the third time, the offense turned it into six points. Serri scrambled for 17 yards, found Tate Cross and Overton for first downs, and then threw a dart to Whitt from 24 yards away to put St. Dominic ahead 28-7 at intermission.
“The whole team atmosphere kicks in when you see everybody getting into it on the sidelines (after a turnover),” Serri said. “It’s a motivator and sets the tone for the offense.”
Whitt was helped by the attention that Schwendeman was getting on the other side of the field. Schwendeman, who caught 10 passes for 160 yards against MICDS last week, drew the coverage of LJ Minner, the Wildcats’ best cover corner.
“We saw that their best defender was moving over on Ryan, so we looked to the left side of the field for open spots in the zones and we really hit those tonight,” Whitt said.
Serri found Schwendeman for a 20-yard touchdown connection to open the second half. Then,Serri scrambled to his left until he reached the sideline, turned his hips and heaved a jump ball into the back of the end zone that the 6-foot-4 Whitt grabbed over two defenders for a 37-yard touchdown pass, the record-breaking fifth of the game for Serri.
“That’s not exactly something you can draw up, but the nice thing about having two big tight ends is that you can throw it to them and they’re probably going to come down with it,” Serri said.
St. Dominic, which had lost four of its previous five games before Saturday, enjoyed the much-needed strong performance.
“We try to get to this point every week, but we really found the spots in the zone this week and we’ll space it out and try to do the same thing next week,” Whitt said.
