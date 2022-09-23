Shipley helps Francis Howell stay unbeaten with five touchdowns in win over Troy

TROY, Mo. — Adam Shipley wanted to prove there was more than one standout quarterback in Friday's marquee matchup between the Francis Howell and Troy football teams.

In his first season leading the Vikings under center, Shipley went toe-to-toe with more established Trojans quarterback Charos Sutton and then some, rushing for 116 yards and four touchdowns and passing for 112 more yards and another score in Howell's 35-19 victory in a GAC South contest at the John R. Lawrence Sports Complex.

“It's great competition. It makes me better every single day,” said Shipley, a 5-foot-11, 180-pound junior. “I can't thank the line enough. The line helped me day in and day out at practice. They're the real winners here.”

Through the first four games this season for Howell (5-0 overall, 2-0 league) — the No. 5 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings and No. 2 in the Missouri Media Class 5 rankings — Shipley hadn't been asked to shoulder a ton of responsibility.

So Friday's game in Lincoln County represented something of a breakthrough.

“Going into this game, not a lot of people knew about Shipley just with the circumstances of our first four games,” Vikings coach Brent Chojnacki said. “We didn't need to throw the ball Week 1. Week 2 was Jackson and the weather really was bad to throw the ball. Week 3, we kind of showcased some other things. And Week 4, we didn't need him. So, it's a huge game for a kid who's still kind of inexperienced back there.”

Troy coach Ryan Nesbitt said the Trojans knew Shipley was a dangerous weapon.

“He's been a little bit different in that he hasn't thrown the ball down the field quite like the guys they've had in the past, but he's an outstanding athlete and they've got tremendous weapons on the perimeter,” Nesbitt said.

Sutton, a 5-11, 180-pound senior, also had a solid game for Troy — the No. 7 large school and No. 7 team in Class 6 — with 194 yards rushing and two TDs and 84 yards passing and another score through the air.

But much of that damage was done in the first half when the Trojans built a quick 13-0 lead midway through the first quarter. They were only able to muster six points the rest of the way.

“We'll have to look at it on film,” Nesbitt said. “Obviously, we have to credit them and the way they played in the second half, but we didn't do enough offensively.”

The Howell defense yielded 16 first downs in the first half, but limited the Trojans to just two in the second half.

“It's one of the more physical teams that I've had the privilege to coach,” Chojnacki said. “If we can continue to be this physical, there's good things ahead.”

Howell and Troy played a pair of memorable games last season — the Vikings drove 99 yards for the last-minute winning score in the regular season matchup and the Trojans scored on the last play of the game to win the Class 6 District 2 championship — and the entertaining first half Friday was reminiscent of those contests.

Howell won the opening coin toss but deferred and Troy made them pay with a 6-play, 80-yard drive that consumed just the first 1 minute, 47 seconds of the game as Sutton ran it in from 7 yards out to make it 7-0.

After a stop on defense, the Trojans made it a two-score lead when Sutton faked a run, pulled back to pass and connected on a 33-yard strike to Shane Hopmann for a 13-0 lead just 18 seconds shy of the midway point of the opening quarter.

Howell finally got on the board just two minutes later on its next possession when Shipley raced 50 yards down the sideline for a TD to cut it to 13-7.

“That just gave us a lot of momentum. That's what we needed and the rest is history,” Shipley said. “We knew there was a lot of time. Our motto is next play and we just kept going to the next play.”

The Vikings defense pounced on a fumble just under two minutes into the second quarter and Shipley scored again on a 3-yard run to give Howell its first lead at 14-13 with 7:20 left in the first half.

Troy answered with an impressive 16-play, 80-yard drive that chewed nearly six minutes off the clock as the Trojans regained the lead on Brett Smith's 2-yard TD run on a direct snap to make it 19-14 with 1:22 left before halftime.

But, Howell worked its two-minute offense to perfection using all three of its timeouts on a 7-play, 65-yard drive that took just 58 seconds as the Vikings assumed a 21-19 halftime lead on Shipley's third TD run of the game, this one from 2 yards out on a third-and-goal play.

The game turned into a punt fest, as each team punted three times in the third quarter before Howell finally scored in the final minute of the quarter when Shipley connected with University if Missouri recruit Brett Norfleet for a 15-yard TD to put Howell up 28-19.

The Vikings put the game away with a backbreaking 15-play drive that ate up 6:30 of the clock, as Shipley took it into the end zone for the fourth time on a 1-yard run on foruth-and-goal to make it 35-19 with 4:50 left to play.

“Shipley put us on his back,” Norfleet said. “I love that kid. He's got a high ceiling in the future and I can't wait to see where it goes.”