Shipley leads Francis Howell past Timberland and into first state semifinal in 10 years

WENTZVILLE — Francis Howell quarterback Adam Shipley and his teammates have wreaked havoc on their families' Thanksgiving weekend plans.

And they are just fine with that.

Shipley turned a high snap into a 72-yard touchdown run on a fourth-down play inside the game's first two minutes and he scored another big touchdown just before halftime to help lead the Vikings to a 49-18 win over Timberland in a Class 5 quarterfinal contest Friday night at Timberland's Scott Swofford Stadium.

Howell (12-0), the No. 3 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings, advances to the state semifinal round for the first time since 2012 when it lost to Blue Springs in the state championship game.

“We messed up all our families' plans,” Shipley said. “And we messed up our coach's in-law coming over, but he's OK with that. It's awesome.”

Howell will now turn into spectators Saturday, watching the Class 5 quarterfinal game between Carthage (10-1) and Lebanon (11-1) to find out who its semifinal opponent will Nov. 26.

“We haven't exchanged any film on those guys yet. We've heard a lot about them,” Vikings coach Brent Chojnacki said. “I think both of those teams are physical teams and they're doing things that can give us fits, but I think if our kids buy into the process like they've been doing, we'll be all right.”

Timberland (9-4) saw a strong late-season run come to an end after advancing to just the second quarterfinal in program history on the strength of winning a district championship as a No. 4 seed.

“I told these guys it's hard to feel it now, but they've got so much to be proud of,” Wolves coach Ed Gilreath said. “They're only the second team in our program history to make it to the quarterfinals and just so many things that they did. They just need to remember the positives and the really good things and be proud of what they did.”

Shipley's incredible play to start the scoring came when he got a hand on a high snap to pop up into the air. He caught the deflection and took off running on what would be a 72-yard score to give the Vikings a huge jumpstart early.

“It felt good to set the tempo and start off strong,” Shipley said. “I had to stay calm with the high snap and the line did the work. We just went from there and played our hearts out (Friday).”

Chojnacki was glad his quarterback made the decision to go for it on fourth-and-1 from the Howell 28.

“Adam did a great job of making that play happen and making me not look like an idiot out there going for it on fourth down backed up there,” Chojnacki said. “He's a special player and thankfully he's only a junior. He's just competing at a high level and each week that kid is hungry to learn and get better.”

The good vibes continued on the next drive, as Howell turned a fumble recovery by Todrey Gentry into a 56-yard touchdown catch by Garrett Puckett to make it 14-0 just 2 minutes and 42 seconds in.

The catch-and-run by Puckett came two plays after he got behind the Timberland defense and dropped a sure touchdown catch all alone at the 30-yard line.

“Garrett's a great receiver and he's fast,” Shipley said. “He dropped the first one, but I trust my receivers. They're the best in the league and he made the play.”

The Wolves offense finally got untracked in the next two series.

After Puckett's touchdown, Timberland marched 80 yards on 16 plays and chewed up 5:42 of the clock, halving the lead at 14-7 on Sam Mortimore's 1-yard touchdown run with 3:36 left in the first half.

Two plays later, Ethan Wasson intercepted a pass to set the Wolves up at the Howell 37 and AJ Raines booted a 24-yard field goal to cut it to 14-10 in the final minute of the first quarter.

The Vikings answered with a nine-play, 76-yard drive and took a 21-10 lead on Brady Hultman's 1-yard scoring run.

After an interception by Raines midway through the second quarter, Timberland reached the Howell 20 but turned the ball over on downs and the Vikings capitalized by going 81 yards in eight plays with Shipley punching another one in to make it 28-10 just 25.8 seconds before halftime.

“That was huge right there, that touchdown before half,” Chojnacki said. “With those guys getting the ball back at halftime, we knew we needed to punch something in to kind of get our momentum going.”

On the scoring play, Shipley started right, reversed field to the left and shed a couple tackles on his way to the end zone.

“It was nice getting that,” he said. “They broke through, but I was able to make a play.”

After a big three-and-out on defense to start the second half, Hultman kept the offense rolling for Howell, scoring on a 15-yard run less than three minutes removed from halftime to put his team up 35-10.

The Vikings made it 35 unanswered points on touchdown runs of 2 and 19 yards, respectively, by Jaylen Pearson in the third and fourth quarters.

Timberland broke the run by scoring the game's final score midway through the fourth quarter on a 1-yard run by Raines, who ended up with 48 touchdowns this season (32 passing, 16 rushing).

“AJ has just been the heart and soul of our team for a while now,” Gilreath said. “He's just a really special kid and we'll miss him.”

Fresh off his big night leading the Vikings, Raines' signal-calling counterpart was freezing cold in the late November weather but excited to have at least one more week of the season remaining.

“It feels amazing,” Shipley said. “We're just taking it step by step and keep playing like we are.”