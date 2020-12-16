Signees weigh playing in spring or enrolling in college early

Sam Buck waited long enough.
When he had what he wanted, he took it and didn’t look back.
A two-way standout lineman for the Highland High football team, Buck entered his senior year with no hope of playing in the fall. In late July, the Illinois High School Association moved football to the spring. That left players like Buck in the lurch.
A varsity stalwart since he arrived on Highland’s campus as a freshman, Buck was hoping to use his senior season to showcase how much he’d improved and pick through a variety of college scholarship offers and secure himself a place at the next level.
With no season to play, finding a home at the next level was no sure thing.
“This fall was rough for me, missing football season,” Buck said. “I tried to make the most of it.”
Buck is revered at Highland for his work ethic and his toughness is the stuff of legend. He played with cast to protect a broken hand. He broke the cast during a game. He suffered a torn meniscus and, despite the severity of the injury, refused assistance getting off the field.
Even with his endless supply of grit at 6-foot-3, 295 pounds, Buck doesn’t have the raw size that lures legions of college coaches. Not getting the chance to show himself as a senior limited Buck’s options.
He did attend a recruiting camp in the Chicago suburbs in October. It allowed Buck the chance to go against live competition.
Buck ate it up.
“I did (well) there, I feel like it helped and it definitely put me on some (college) radars,” Buck said. “I definitely feel I got a lot better at my pass protection. Being able to show some of that helped me out.”
Not long after the camp, Southern Illinois offered Buck a scholarship. He and his family arranged a tour of campus through the admissions department. It didn’t take Buck long to know what he had to do.
“After (the tour) I was sold,” he said. “There’s a limited number of scholarships out there. I got a full ride offer to a school that I liked, I took it.”
Buck signed his national letter of intent to play at SIU on Wednesday.
At least he got to walk around campus. There are countless other signees that never had the opportunity.
Hazelwood Central offensive lineman Kyle Long is a prime example. On Wednesday, Long signed with Maryland. Prior to pledging to the Terrapins, he was verbally committed to Central Michigan University. Long has never physically stepped onto either campus.
“When I reach campus, it’ll be the first time,” the 6-foot-6, 320-pound Long said.
Belleville West nose tackle Alvin Gulley Jr. is in the same boat. He had 22 scholarship offers to pick through and the only campuses he managed to visit prior to the pandemic were Lindenwood and Central Missouri. He waded through the rest with endless Zoom meetings and virtual visits.
“All the Zoom calls I’ve been on have been tough,” Gulley said. “It was something I had to get used to.”
Gulley’s recruiting heated up in the spring with Eastern Illinois University making him an offer. Afterwards he began to receive more interest from around the country.
And not just any part of the country, the Ivy League was all over him. Gulley received offers from Brown, Columbia, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn and Yale along with Dayton, Holy Cross and Missouri State.
“I never thought about going Ivy League, ever,” Gulley said.
On Wednesday, Gulley did just that and signed with Yale. It was an incredibly difficult decision to make on the strength of virtual visits and Zoom calls. But Gulley did what he could to get the most information possible. He talked with current players on Zoom and found their insights enlightening.
“Most of the players were truthful about the good things and bad things at each school,” Gulley said.
The players told him Yale’s teachers and tutors were excellent, the team has a winning culture and the coaching staff plays it straight and pulls no punches.
“It’s hard, you can only go by what people are saying and pictures,” Gulley said. “I had to go with my gut.”
That same gut has led the 6-foot-2, 292-pound Gulley to plan on playing in the spring with the Maroons. He has every intention of suiting up his senior year with his friends and seeing what happens, all with the blessing of the Yale coaching staff.
“It was really no doubt for me,” Gulley said. “I want to finish my senior year out before I go.”
Buck has every intention of finishing his career at Highland this spring. No one knows better than Buck the bumps, bruises and breaks that can come from playing football, but it would cut him deeper to not finish what he started with his friends.
“It’s my senior year, I’ve grown up with these guys my whole life,” Buck said. “I owe it to them and myself. I’ll always be from Highland.”
Like Buck and Gulley, Long did not have a fall season. Hazelwood Central is one of several north St. Louis County schools that opted to play football in the spring along with the St. Louis Public Schools’ Public High League. However, Long will forgo the spring season and graduate from Hazelwood Central early. He plans to enroll for the spring semester at Maryland.
“It was a super difficult decision to make,” Long said. “It was heartbreaking not being able to play my senior year. I have to do what I have to do.”
