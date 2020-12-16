Signees weigh playing in spring or enrolling in college early

“It’s hard, you can only go by what people are saying and pictures,” Gulley said. “I had to go with my gut.”

That same gut has led the 6-foot-2, 292-pound Gulley to plan on playing in the spring with the Maroons. He has every intention of suiting up his senior year with his friends and seeing what happens, all with the blessing of the Yale coaching staff.

“It was really no doubt for me,” Gulley said. “I want to finish my senior year out before I go.”

Buck has every intention of finishing his career at Highland this spring. No one knows better than Buck the bumps, bruises and breaks that can come from playing football, but it would cut him deeper to not finish what he started with his friends.

“It’s my senior year, I’ve grown up with these guys my whole life,” Buck said. “I owe it to them and myself. I’ll always be from Highland.”

Like Buck and Gulley, Long did not have a fall season. Hazelwood Central is one of several north St. Louis County schools that opted to play football in the spring along with the St. Louis Public Schools’ Public High League. However, Long will forgo the spring season and graduate from Hazelwood Central early. He plans to enroll for the spring semester at Maryland.

“It was a super difficult decision to make,” Long said. “It was heartbreaking not being able to play my senior year. I have to do what I have to do.”

