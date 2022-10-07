Slayden carries Wood River past Freeburg and back into the playoffs

FREEBURG — Wood River running back Seth Slayden doesn't want to remember the first quarter from Friday's Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division football game against Freeburg.

Slayden's coach agreed — though he did point out a pretty major silver lining.

"That first quarter is one I'd like to forget, defensively and offensively," Wood River coach Garry Herron said. "We did the same thing at Breese Central (earlier this season). We didn't show up for a half there. This time at least we showed up in the second quarter."

The next three quarters were much better for the Oilers.

Wood River, behind the strong running from Slayden and some key turnovers, punched its ticket into Illinois high school football playoffs with a 36-30 victory.

"We're working our butts off during the week to get the wins out here," Slayden said. "We struggled in the past, but we're here and we're ready."

Wood River (6-1 overall, 3-1 Cahokia Mississippi) earned an automatic bid to the playoffs with its sixth win.

It's the first time the Oilers have been playoff eligible since 2018.

"It's something we've been working towards since the last time we were in the playoffs," Herron said. "This group clicked and has worked really hard. There's a reason why they're here. It's just an awesome feeling."

It's the first win for Wood River over Freeburg in its last five tries.

Slayden helped lead the way by carrying the ball 28 times for a career-high 256 yards and two touchdowns.

"He has great vision and follows his blockers," Herron said. "He's everything you want in a back. He has a lot of fight in him."

Slayden had two long carries for 30 or more yards, and the last one all but sealed the game — a 52-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

"Every long run I'm free, I think someone's right on my tail," Slayden said. "You're hoping that you can speed it up and get to the end zone."

As good as Slayden was picking his way through traffic, he was the first one to give thanks to the big line up front for opening up holes all night long.

"They're right there by my side. The line makes it for us," Slayden.

Slayden is just the fifth runner in the area to break the 1,000-yard barrier this season.

Early on, Freeburg (3-4, 0-4 Cahokia) had Wood River's offense contained.

The Oilers got a little tricky to break free.

In the first quarter, Slayden took a handoff on a fourth-down play and drifted to his right before firing a pass to a wide-open Jakob Gerber in the back of the end zone to get the Oilers on the scoreboard.

That was just the second pass completion ever for the senior and the first touchdown pass of his career.

"We tried in a few games, but it wasn't successful until tonight," Slayden said. "It just happened to work out, but we needed to score that drive."

After averaging 10 points a game the last three weeks, Freeburg's offense found some room to work against Wood River.

The Midgets rolled up nearly 400 yards of offense with senior quarterback AJ Banks going 21 for 30 for 284 yards through the air.

"AJ made great plays all night long and our kids didn't give up," Freeburg coach Ron Stuart said.

Trailing 30-23 in the fourth quarter, Freeburg was driving with less than eight minutes left in regulation before Wood River senior Chris Fitzgerald stepped in front of a pass for an interception.

"He has a dislocated finger on one hand and is hurt on the other," Herron said. "I don't know how he caught it, but we'll take it."

It was the third turnover on the night for Freeburg.

"We turned the ball over and defensively we let up some big plays and got hit with penalties," Stuart said. "That's something we've been dealing with and in the last four weeks against good teams you have to play a perfect game to give yourself a chance to win."

It's the first time since 2017 that the Midgets have gone through a four-game losing streak, but Stuart saw a silver lining for his team with two games remaining on the season.