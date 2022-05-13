SLUH fires Jones, names Cruz interim coach

Mike Jones has been relieved of duties as St. Louis U. High’s football coach. The school announced the news in an email sent to the families of Jr. Billikens football players Friday.

SLUH associate head coach Adam Cruz was named interim coach for the 2022 season.

“We look forward to the next chapter in our football program as we transition leadership,” SLUH principal Ian Gibbons wrote in the email.

Hired prior to the 2017 season, Jones led SLUH to an 18-28 overall record and a 5-13 mark in Metro Catholic Conference play in his tenure.

The Jr. Bills went 7-4 last season and advanced to a Class 6 district championship game for the first time in a decade. SLUH was defeated by eventual state champion and rival CBC. The Cadets have won 20 consecutive games against the Jr. Bills. SLUH last defeated CBC on October 14, 2005.

Jones was just the third football coach in SLUH history after following Gary Kornfeld, who retired after a 30-year career.

Best known for making “The Tackle” as a linebacker for the St. Louis Rams in their Super Bowl XXXIV victory in 2000, Jones made his debut as a high school head coach at Hazelwood East. During his three seasons at the helm he guided the Spartans to the 2008 Class 5 state title.

Jones came to SLUH after six seasons as the head coach at Lincoln University, where the Blue Tigers went 8-51 in his tenure.

