When: 7 p.m. Friday
What: Class 6 District 1 quarterfinal
Records: SLUH 5-4; CBC 7-2
Rankings: CBC No. 3 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 4 Class 6 Missouri Media
Last week: SLUH 51, Vashon 6; CBC 48, Belleville West 14
Up next: Winner of De Smet-Pattonville in district semifinal.
On SLUH: Won three of its last four games including a 24-16 road victory at Trinity. Defeated two of the four defending state champions on its schedule. Last win over CBC came in October of 2005. Senior quarterback Brendan Hannah has thrown for 1,349 yards, 14 touchdowns and been intercepted 10 times. Has rushed for 218 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior running back Kellen Porter has rushed for 900 yards and 16 touchdowns. Six receivers have caught at least one touchdown pass. Sophomore receiver Isaac Thompson has caught 21 passes for 466 yards and five touchdowns. Porter has 21 receptions for 263 yards and two touchdowns. ...Senior linebacker Anthony Bohannon has made 121 tackles and six sacks. Senior Luke Schuermann has 71 tackles and 10 sacks.
On CBC: Won 17 consecutive games against SLUH. Has played in a district championship every year since new playoff format was adopted in 2012. Scored the first 48 points against Belleville West in last week's bounce-back win after losing on the road at Rockhurst for the first time in at least 20 years. Sophomore quarterback Ayden Robinson-Wayne has thrown for 1,359 yards, 14 touchdowns and been intercepted three times. Has rushed for 770 yards and 11 touchdowns. Junior running back Jordan Clay has rushed for 671 yards and six touchdowns. Senior Ray Lingard has rushed for 315 yards and seven touchdowns. ...Lingard leads the team with 73 tackles to go along with four sacks. Senior defensive end Michael West has 54 tackles and six sacks. Senior Cameron Powell has five interceptions and sophomore Blair Schonhorst has four interceptions in the secondary.