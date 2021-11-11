SLUH Jr. Bills at CBC Cadets

When: 7 p.m. Friday.
What: Class 6 District 1 championship.
Seeds, records: No. 5 SLUH 7-3; No. 1 CBC 10-1.
Rankings: CBC, No. 2 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 6 Missouri Media.
Last week: SLUH 35, Marquette 28; CBC 42, De Smet 7.
Up next: Lee’s Summit North (10-1) or Joplin (10-1).
Stream: Pay per view on MSHSAA.tv.
Previous district titles: SLUH 20 (70, 73, 80, 83, 84, 85, 88, 91, 92, 93, 94, 96, 98, 99, 01, 06, 07, 08, 09, 11); CBC 15 (81, 82, 87, 89, 00, 04, 06, 09, 10, 11, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18).
On SLUH: Won at Lindbergh and at Marquette to advance to the district title game. ... Lost its regular-season matchup with CBC 59-27 on Sept. 24. Has lost its last 19 to CBC. Last win over the Cadets came in 2005. … Scored the tiebreaking touchdown last week against Marquette with 29 seconds to play in the fourth quarter. …Senior quarterback Luke Johnston has passed for 2,043 yards, 24 touchdowns and been intercepted nine times. Senior running back Derrick Baker has rushed for 972 yards and 12 touchdowns. Senior receiver Chris Brooks Jr. has 949 combined rushing and receiving yards and scored a team-high 18 touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Ryan Wingo has 844 combined rushing and receiving yards and scored 15 total touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Louis Kertz has made 114 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and five sacks. Senior safety Phillip Bone has made 106 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and two interceptions. Senior linebacker DonTavion Sullivan has made 104 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, five sacks and two interceptions. Senior defensive end Caden Owens has made 74 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and 11 sacks.
On CBC: Won 10 in a row. Plays in first district championship game since 2018 after being knocked out by De Smet the last two years in a semifinal. ... Won 19 in a row against SLUH and has not lost to the Jr. Bills since 2005. … Defense smothered De Smet last week as it held the Spartans to their lowest offensive output this season. ... Won its first two district games against Vianney and De Smet a combined 107-7. … Senior quarterback Patrick Heitert has passed for 2,412 yards, 16 touchdowns and been intercepted four times. He’s rushed for 327 yards and nine touchdowns. Junior running back Jeremiyah Love has rushed for 869 yards and 12 touchdowns. Junior running back Dylan Van has rushed for 455 yards and 10 touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Jeremiah McClellan has 33 receptions for 805 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior receiver Ayden Robinson-Wayne has 47 receptions for 576 yards and six touchdowns. … Junior Kyan Franklin has made 75 tackles, five tackles for loss and a sack. Junior defensive lineman Tyler Gant has made 65 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and five sacks. Senior Kendall Huston has made 48 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, five sacks and five interceptions.