SLUH Jr. Bills at CBC Cadets

On CBC: Won 10 in a row. Plays in first district championship game since 2018 after being knocked out by De Smet the last two years in a semifinal. ... Won 19 in a row against SLUH and has not lost to the Jr. Bills since 2005. … Defense smothered De Smet last week as it held the Spartans to their lowest offensive output this season. ... Won its first two district games against Vianney and De Smet a combined 107-7. … Senior quarterback Patrick Heitert has passed for 2,412 yards, 16 touchdowns and been intercepted four times. He’s rushed for 327 yards and nine touchdowns. Junior running back Jeremiyah Love has rushed for 869 yards and 12 touchdowns. Junior running back Dylan Van has rushed for 455 yards and 10 touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Jeremiah McClellan has 33 receptions for 805 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior receiver Ayden Robinson-Wayne has 47 receptions for 576 yards and six touchdowns. … Junior Kyan Franklin has made 75 tackles, five tackles for loss and a sack. Junior defensive lineman Tyler Gant has made 65 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and five sacks. Senior Kendall Huston has made 48 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, five sacks and five interceptions.