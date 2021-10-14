SLUH Jr. Bills at De Smet Spartans

On SLUH: Off to best start to a season through six games since it went 5-1 in 2015 and finished 8-3. ... Has won consecutive games twice this season. ... Losses have come against MICDS and CBC. ... Has lost three in a row to De Smet, including 38-22 last season. … Senior quarterback Luke Johnston has completed 69 of 107 passes for 1,199 yards, 14 touchdowns and been intercepted five times. Senior running back Derrick Baker has rushed for 726 yards and 10 touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Ryan Wingo has caught 21 passes for 446 yards and seven touchdowns and rushed for 116 yards and two more touchdowns. Senior receiver and Yale recruit Chris Brooks Jr. has caught 18 passes for 463 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior linebacker DonTavion Sullivan has made 69 tackles, nine tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception. Senior safety Phillip Bone has made 56 tackles and one interception. Senior cornerback Tommy Etling has made 45 tackles and three interceptions. Jr. Bills lost standout two-way player and Missouri recruit Isaac Thompson to a season-ending knee injury in Week 3.