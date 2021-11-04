SLUH Jr. Bills at Marquette Mustangs

On SLUH: Is on a two-game winning streak for the third time this season, but has not won three in a row. … Three losses this season came to MICDS (9-0), CBC (9-1) and De Smet (8-2). … Faces Marquette for the first time in at least two decades. Plays its fifth consecutive road game. Has not played at home since Oct. 1, when it defeated Lift For Life 48-20. … Outscored its opponents on average 42-28. The 42 points per game is second in the Metro Catholic Conference trailing only CBC. … Senior quarterback Luke Johnston has passed for 1,823 yards, 21 touchdowns and been intercepted seven times. Senior running back Derrick Baker has rushed for 955 yards and 12 touchdowns. Senior receiver Chris Brooks has 35 receptions for 723 yards and scored 15 total touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Ryan Wingo has 30 receptions for 550 yards and scored 14 total touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Louis Kertz has 102 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and four sacks. Senior linebacker DonTavion Sullivan has 93 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, four sacks and two interceptions. Senior cornerback Tommy Etling has 74 tackles and three interceptions. Senior safety Phillip Bone has 96 tackles, nine tackles for loss and two sacks.