SLUH paced by dominant defense in shutout of Lindbergh

“The truth of the matter is they whipped our rear end, there's no nice way to put it,” Lindbergh coach Nathan Norman said. “They beat us with their physicality, and they beat us in our own game. They were more physical on line of scrimmage than us. They were just better.”

Nothing epitomized SLUH’s defensive effort better than the last play of the game.

Lindbergh’s Jake Hnilo broke free on a short out pass and darted down the sideline. Determined to preserve the shutout, SLUH’s Tommy Etling raced down the field and tripped up Hnilo at SLUH's 1-yard line as time expired.

“We have a lot they were playing for,” Jones said. “And we got some great leadership and when you’ve got great leadership, you’ve got a chance.”

SLUH’s offense carried the momentum of last week’s outburst, in which it put 76 points on the board, into Lindbergh.

The Jr. Bills found the end zone on each of their first three possessions in a dominating first half.

Luke Johnston threw touchdown passes of 20 yards to Ryan Wingo and 49 yards to Brooks. Also, Brooks took a direct snap for a 3-yard touchdown run to give the Jr. Billikens a 21-0 lead at halftime.