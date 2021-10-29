SLUH paced by dominant defense in shutout of Lindbergh

CRESTWOOD — St. Louis U. High senior Chris Brooks is known for his offense, but he had a special message for his defense in the postgame huddle Friday night.
“All year people have been thrashing our defense and like, they can't stop this, they can't stop that,” Brooks said. “And they just came over and played their (butts) off. They proved themselves.”
SLUH’s defense not only proved itself, but it also made a statement.
The Jr. Billikens dominated the entire game in a 28-0 shutout over host Lindbergh in a Class 6 District 1 first-round football game.
SLUH (6-3) advanced to play Marquette (9-1), No. 7 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large school rankings, next week in the district semifinals. The Mustangs beat Northwest 42-0 in its first-round game.
“Our young men executed what we want to do, and they played hard,” SLUH coach Mike Jones said. “Lindbergh's a very good football team and we knew we had we had to do some things stop them and they did a great job of doing them.”
SLUH collected seven sacks and recovered a fumble in posting its first shutout of the season.
It was also the first time No. 9 Lindbergh (8-2) had been shut out this season. The Flyers were held to 170 total yards from scrimmage.
“The truth of the matter is they whipped our rear end, there's no nice way to put it,” Lindbergh coach Nathan Norman said. “They beat us with their physicality, and they beat us in our own game. They were more physical on line of scrimmage than us. They were just better.”
Nothing epitomized SLUH’s defensive effort better than the last play of the game.
Lindbergh’s Jake Hnilo broke free on a short out pass and darted down the sideline. Determined to preserve the shutout, SLUH’s Tommy Etling raced down the field and tripped up Hnilo at SLUH's 1-yard line as time expired.
“We have a lot they were playing for,” Jones said. “And we got some great leadership and when you’ve got great leadership, you’ve got a chance.”
SLUH’s offense carried the momentum of last week’s outburst, in which it put 76 points on the board, into Lindbergh.
The Jr. Bills found the end zone on each of their first three possessions in a dominating first half.
Luke Johnston threw touchdown passes of 20 yards to Ryan Wingo and 49 yards to Brooks. Also, Brooks took a direct snap for a 3-yard touchdown run to give the Jr. Billikens a 21-0 lead at halftime.
“(The offensive line) really stepped up tonight,” Johnston said. “Every one of those guys, they did a great job protecting me and I love those guys.”
The Jr. Billikens defense sacked Lindbergh quarterback Owen Norman three times in the first half, including twice to end the Flyers’ most promising drive in the second quarter.
Lindbergh had just 6 yards from scrimmage on eight plays in the first quarter and SLUH outgained the Flyers 193 to 44 in the first half.
SLUH’s special teams also contributed by downing a pair of Wingo punts at the Lindbergh 1.
Brooks iced the game with a 50-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, avenging a loss to the Flyers last year in the district semifinals.
“I saw a hole open up and I was like, I've got to go score,” Brooks said. “We know how it was last year. We were up 21-14 at the half and they ended up scoring twice, so we knew we couldn't take our foot off the pedal.”