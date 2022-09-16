SLUH pulls away from Vashon in second half to earn first victory

Special teams coaches beware. Kick the football to St. Louis University High junior Ryan Wingo at your own peril.

The cat-quick Wingo showed his elusiveness by returning a punt for a touchdown as well as catching two long TD passes to spark the Junior Billikens to a 43-15 victory Friday over the visiting Vashon Wolverines.

Wingo is going to College Station, Texas, to watch Texas A&M host Miami on Saturday night. If anyone asks him how he played in his most recent game, he will have good things to report.

"Ryan is a special, special player, but he's also a special human being," said Adam Cruz, who is SLUH's interim coach for the 2022 season and earned his first victory at the program's helm.

"I try to hit on that over and over. Taking that punt back for us and playing unbelievable defense and contributing on offense was huge for us. They don't make them like Ryan Wingo as a human or as a football player."

There were other standout performances for the Junior Billikens (1-3).

Junior quarterback Marco Sansone completed 11 of 14 passes for 238 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. Senior Dillon Ramella recovered two fumbles and recorded a sack.

"It feels great, but I feel really more happy for the players," Cruz said. "They've been working hard since May. They needed this."

Vashon, the No. 6 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, fell to 1-2.

"SLUH won. There's not much to talk about," Wolverines coach William Franklin said. "SLUH won."

Vashon is winless in five meetings with SLUH since 2008 and has been outscored 213-31 in those games.

The last time they played, the Jr. Billikens beat the Wolverines 51-6 on October 25, 2019.

"I didn't see anything I liked," Franklin said. "We'll go back to the drawing board. We've got to figure it out."

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Wingo scored twice in the second quarter. The talented receiver caught a 32-yard pass from Sansone. But he electrified the SLUH fans when he returned a punt 65 yards for a late first-half score.

"I do what I do to help us win," Wingo said.

Vashon scored first on a dazzling return of its own.

SLUH went three-and-out and punted. Sophomore Dierre Hill Jr. displayed lightning-quick moves of his own on a 65-yard punt return with 10 minutes and 15 seconds left in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead after senior Danico Clouson's extra point.

Cruz, who got a game ball from his players, was impressed by Hill.

"No. 10, Hill, is an incredible player," said Cruz, a 2010 SLUH graduate. "We gave up that punt early. We had to battle adversity. Things weren't rolling for us, but we kept plugging away. I'm proud of the guys for that."

Later in the quarter, Sansone scrambled and ran in from the 15-yard line, but a penalty nullified the score. Junior John Smith then caught a 22-yard pass to put the ball on 4. Senior tight end Zach Ortwerth, an Iowa recruit, scored from the 1-yard line in the Wildcat formation one play later. Junior Tommy Donelon added the first of five extra-point kicks.

Ramella recovered his first fumble when Vashon senior quarterback Malious Cain fumbled late in the first quarter.

"I was just there," Ramella said. "I was in the play. I was just trying to help my team. I saw it and I just fell on it. I was so in the moment to get him (Cain) down to the ground and then I saw the ball and just went for it. It's a great feeling to be able to help the team win."

On the third play of the second quarter, Sansone found Wingo in the end zone on a third-and-15 play for a 32-yard touchdown with 10:36 left in the half.

"I was just sitting back there," Sansone said. "I was getting some great blocks. No one can guard Ryan. He ran a great route and I threw it as far as I could."

Vashon lost a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, but SLUH did not capitalize and had to punt. Vashon couldn't move and punted. Senior Benard Williams saved a touchdown on the return by forcing Wingo out of bounds.

That didn't happen on the next Wolverines punt. Wingo took the 42-yard punt and narrowly avoided getting tackled twice before making his way to the right sideline. He sped toward the end zone untouched with 52 seconds showing, giving SLUH a 21-7 halftime lead.

"I had to make a person miss and then another dude came at me," Wingo said. "I had to put my hand on the ground to keep my balance. Then another dude came and I had to make him miss. I got to the sideline and then ran. It was a great play by everyone. It's great when you see nothing but green ahead of you."

Vashon got back in the qame early in the third quarter. On the third play of the second half, Cain found Hill, who caught a low pass at his shoetop. He avoided one tackle and then showed his super quick speed. He raced in for a 56-yard touchdown at the 10:58 mark.

SLUH answered on its next possession. Facing a third-and-8, Sansone hit freshman receiver Keenan Harris for a 32-yard touchdown and a 28-15 advantage. The Junior Billikens added another touchdown with 35 seconds left in the quarter when freshman Jordan Taylor bulled in from the 2-yard line. Ortwerth ran in a two-point conversion for a 36-15 lead.

Wingo again got behind the Vashon secondary and hauled in stride a 60-yard catch-and-run pass for his third touchdown with 9:36 play in the game.

"Oh, that was a nice one," Sansone said. "It all starts with the line. I had great protection and he ran a great route. He was wide open. Thank God I hit him with that pass."

Wingo praised Sansone's play.

"Marco is coming into his own," Wingo said. "Marco threw me a great ball. I had my head down and I just kept running. He's a first-year starter at quarterback and he's doing a hell of a job. He throws great balls to everybody."

Cain was hurt on the last play of the third quarter. Hill took over at quarterback.

"He took a big shot," Franklin said. "He lost his breath. I sat him down the rest of the game."