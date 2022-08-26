Smith helps Troy knock off Holt in season opener

WENTZVILLE — Brett Smith and his Troy football teammates had a couple reasons to erase some sour tastes in their season opener Friday night at Holt.

For one, the Trojans lost to the Indians on a touchdown inside the final two minutes in last season's matchup. And Troy also wanted to erase the feeling it had in last season's Class 6 semifinal setback against Liberty North.

The Trojans pushed both of those aside Friday night in a 34-20 win over the Indians at Soby Field.

“That was a heartbreaker last year,” said Smith, a senior running back and safety. “But, this year, it feels good. It really does.”

Despite taking a graduation hit to some of the top players the Holt program has seen in a while, Troy coach Ryan Nesbitt was still thrilled to come out of the gate with a victory in what was a somewhat sloppy effort at times by the Trojans.

“You're starting with a team that was 13-1 and played for a state championship, so absolutely we're fortunate to have a win,” he said. “That's the goal. I'm never going to apologize for that.”

Smith had a pair of touchdown runs for Troy and senior quarterback Charos Sutton added a 70-yard touchdown run and two long scoring passes.

“The offense was up and down,” Nesbitt said. “I thought we lacked rhythm, to be honest with you. But, we did some nice things, too. I thought we ran the football well at times and not well enough at other times. So, we'll have to see what the good was and what the bad was.”

Holt lost nine starters from last season's Class 5 runner-up team.

“It's just a lot of young, new faces and I think they'll be really good as time goes on,” Indians coach Ethan Place said. “When they started to loosen up, we saw some glimpses of that. They're young kids and we've got to get them coached up.”

The Trojans had a 37-yard field goal attempt go wide left after the first possession of the season, but the Indians fumbled an exchange on their very first play to give Troy the ball back at the Holt 21. Three plays later, Smith ran it in from 16 yards out to make it 7-0.

Troy's defense got a fourth-down stop at its own 29 just over one minute into the second quarter and took advantage of it two plays later when Sutton faked a handoff and called his own number for a 70-yard jaunt untouched into the end zone for a 14-0 lead.

“He's just so trustworthy,” Smith said. “Give that man the rock and he'll go get it for us. He's a stud.”

Holt finally got on the board with a 12-play, 80-yard drive on its next possession as Conrad King punched it in from seven yards out to cut the deficit to 14-6. The drive was aided by three Troy penalties, including an offside call on a third-and-2 play.

The Trojans answered on their next possession with an eight-play, 63-yard drive that culminated in a 32-yard catch and run by Lebron Mathews on a fourth-and-10 play. Mathews made the catch at the 20, ducked under two oncoming Holt defenders and took it in untouched the rest of the way to give Troy a 21-6 lead.

Troy appeared to put the game out of reach with two touchdowns in the first 3:38 of the second half.

The first came on a 56-yard pass from Sutton to Ethan Lollar, who got wide open behind the defense, caught the ball at the 21 and easily went the rest of the way.

Troy's Edgar Vergara then recovered his second fumble of the night at the Holt 12, and Smith scored from 4 yards out to increase the Trojans lead to 34-6.

But, Holt would score on its next two possessions to make it a two-score game again.

The Indians put together another 80-yard drive, this one culminating in a Ty Williams 5-yard touchdown catch, before a 12-play, 59-yard drive resulted in quarterback Owen Merrell's 11-yard run for a score to cut it to 34-20 just 16 seconds into the fourth quarter.

Place was happy to see his team not fold up the tent after it got down by 28 points.

“That was a big event for us,” he said. “These guys aren't used to losing at all. I don't want them to get to used to it, but how do you handle it when you have adversity against a good team. I felt like we fought back and gave it everything we could.”

Troy appeared to put the game out of reach on a 62-yard screen pass for a touchdown with less than six minutes to go, but a penalty negated the score and continued a troublesome opening night trend for the Trojans, who were flagged for 12 penalties for 103 yards.

Troy was able to get enough defensive stops down the stretch to ice the win and move on to another tough road game next week when it travels across the Mississippi River to play at O'Fallon (1-0).