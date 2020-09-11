Smith shines in the rain as Holt knocks off Zumwalt South

WENTZVILLE — Gene Kelly may like dancing in the rain.
But Holt junior Jackson Smith really doesn't like playing football in it.
Be that as it may, that didn't stop Smith from scoring three touchdowns to help Holt to a 42-21 win over Fort Zumwalt South on Friday night.
"I don't necessarily like playing in the rain," Smith said. "But it's football. You got to do what you got to do."
Holt coach Ethan Place was not surprised by Smith's performance.
"He's a two-year captain and a three-year starter for us," Place said. "He's one of our best pass catchers, but he runs the ball as well. When it started to rain, we decided to put the ball in our best player's hands and give them space and let them go. It's more about players than plays."
Sophomore running back Richard Meyer saw nothing but wide open wet spaces as he raced to score the game-winning touchdown for the Indians in their home opener. The 5-foot-11, 177-pound Meyer galloped 54 yards up the middle with 7 minute, 59 seconds to play to help Holt rally past South.
Meyer is the third-string running back. An injury to second-string senior running back Zakhi Johnson enabled Meyer to see some action. He made the most of his opportunity.
"I just found my hole and ran for it," Meyer said. "I've never really run the ball in my life. This was my first big game. The line did a great job blocking. I was touched at the very end when I was basically in the end zone. It just felt great. I looked to the sideline and my whole team was cheering me on. It was amazing. That boosted everyone's energy."
Place likes what Meyer brings to his squad.
"He's a physical phenom really," Place said. "It was fun to see him run physical and downhill at the opponent. He hit that hole and he just took off."
Junior quarterback Cooper Brown threw two touchdown passes for the undefeated Indians (3-0).
The game was played in the rain from the middle of the second quarter through the remainder of the contest. A lightning strike forced the stadium to be cleared in the fourth quarter and players went inside for a 30-minute delay.
The Bulldogs, who broke a 13-game losing streak last week with a victory over Francis Howell Central, fell to 1-2. Senior running back Kejuan Howard scored two touchdowns for Fort Zumwalt South. Howard sustained an AC sprain in his shoulder and didn't play in the second half.
It was a game of streaks. Holt jumped out to an early 14-0 lead. Fort Zumwalt South then scored three unanswered touchdowns for a 21-14 lead at halftime.
"Anything that could go wrong did it seemed," Place said. "We got on top and then we got complacent. We had some injuries. Here's the deal. We're the better team and we've got to come out and execute. Give Fort Zumwalt South credit. They fought their tails off and their staff did a great job."
Holt scored twice in the second half to be able to send the Indians' rain-soaked fans home happy.
A fumble recovery by Holt senior lineman Clayton Mitchell led to the Indians' final score. Fort Zumwalt South junior quarterback Jay Higgins lost control of the ball trying to pass. Mitchell picked up the loose ball and rumbled 4 yards with the ball to the Bulldogs' 26-yard-line.
Two plays later, Smith scored an insurance TD on a 4-yard reception, making it 35-21 with 6:35 to play. After the teams came back from the lightning delay, Smith scored on a 22-yard run with 19 seconds left for the final Holt touchdown.
"Really, it's not what I did," Smith said. "All the credit goes to the offensive line. They were blocking. We all played really well. I try not to think about this being one of my better games. I look at the team. I just want the team to win."
The Bulldogs had spotted the Indians a two-touchdown lead of 14-0 before they showed their bite. Fort Zumwalt South responded to the adversity by scoring three touchdowns en route to a 21-14 halftime lead.
Howard scored on a 26-yard run on a nifty misdirection run that saw him leap the final three yards over the goal line for the touchdown. Senior Jonah Cox added the first of three extra points to make it 14-7 with 4:06 left in the first quarter.
Junior Jay Lesley recovered an onside kick at the Holt 39. On the first play, Higgins connected with senior Zach Bensing for a 39-yard scoring strike just 10 seconds after the first Bulldog TD to tie the game at 14-all.
Senior linebacker Lucas Picht intercepted a pass on Holt's next series, giving the Bulldogs the ball on the Indians' 36. However, the Bulldogs had to punt.
Holt could not move the ball either and had to punt from its own 19. The shanked punt traveled just three yards, setting the Bulldogs up at the Indians' 22. Howard scored his second touchdown on a 5-run yard out of the Wildcat formation with 8:34 left in the half, giving Fort Zumwalt South a 21-14 advantage.
Fort Zumwalt South coach William Friedel had a mixed reaction to how his Bulldogs performed.
"It was a frustrating second half," Friedel said. "We gave them too good of field position and let them get to 14-0 on us but then I was super happy with how we responded. We came back and got the lead. They just wore us down in the second half. We had trouble stopping the run in the second half."
A steady rain began to fall and it lasted for the rest of the game. It rained really hard in the fourth quarter before play was halted with 2:52 to play after lightning was spotted. The players returned in the rain to finish the contest.
Holt took the game's opening kickoff and began in good field position. A failed onside set the Indians up on the Bulldogs' 47. Junior receiver Alex Ginnever caught a 17-yard pass from Brown for a quick 7-0 lead at the 10:12 mark. Sophomore Brayden Burthardt kicked the first of five extra points.
After the Bulldogs went three-and-out, Holt took over and needed five plays to go up 14-0. Johnson scored on a 1-yard run. Sophomore receiver Dallas Winner-Johnson, who was wide open and waving his arm to catch Brown's attention, caught a 25-yard pass and fell out of bounds at the 1 to set up Johnson's TD plunge.
Holt drove to the Bulldogs' 5 on its first possession in the third quarter before losing the ball on downs. Brown completed two passes of 24 and 23 yards on the drive.
The Indians were not to be denied on their next series. After forcing a punt, Holt took over on its 46 as the rain began to fall much harder. Smith scored on a 10-yard run to tie the game 21-21 with 1:43 remaining in the third quarter. In a key play, Brown recovered a muffed handoff at the 19 to the keep the drive alive.
