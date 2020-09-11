Smith shines in the rain as Holt knocks off Zumwalt South

WENTZVILLE — Gene Kelly may like dancing in the rain.

But Holt junior Jackson Smith really doesn't like playing football in it.

Be that as it may, that didn't stop Smith from scoring three touchdowns to help Holt to a 42-21 win over Fort Zumwalt South on Friday night.

"I don't necessarily like playing in the rain," Smith said. "But it's football. You got to do what you got to do."

Holt coach Ethan Place was not surprised by Smith's performance.

"He's a two-year captain and a three-year starter for us," Place said. "He's one of our best pass catchers, but he runs the ball as well. When it started to rain, we decided to put the ball in our best player's hands and give them space and let them go. It's more about players than plays."

Sophomore running back Richard Meyer saw nothing but wide open wet spaces as he raced to score the game-winning touchdown for the Indians in their home opener. The 5-foot-11, 177-pound Meyer galloped 54 yards up the middle with 7 minute, 59 seconds to play to help Holt rally past South.

Meyer is the third-string running back. An injury to second-string senior running back Zakhi Johnson enabled Meyer to see some action. He made the most of his opportunity.