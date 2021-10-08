Smith's late touchdown helps Holt beat Troy, remain unbeaten

WENTZVILLE — Jackson Smith had the ball in his hands — just like he had hoped.

The Holt senior got a chance to seal the GAC South football game against Troy Buchanan on Friday night.

He made the most of the opportunity.

"Of course I wanted the ball in my hand and be that difference maker for my teammates, but really, it was my teammates who made it happen," Smith said. "They sealed the edge and I was able to find the corner and get it."

Smith's late run all but sealed the outcome as Holt edged out Troy 28-24 in a Gateway Athletic Conference contest at Holt High.

"It's awesome," Smith said. "We came in here as freshman to change the culture and everyone helps out. We're building a program over here."

Holt (7-0, 4-0 GAC), the No. 4 ranked large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, picked up its fourth win in five meetings against Troy and its 12th win in the last 15 contests between the rivals.

Holt started the season 7-0 for the first time since at least 1999.