Smithville Indians at MICDS Rams

On Smithville: Has advanced to the semifinals for the second consecutive season and the third time in four years. Has not played for a state championship since 1969, when it finished second in Class 1A to Midway. ... Faced its toughest test of the season last week when it rallied past previously undefeated Lincoln College Prep. Defense recovered three fumbles and made an interception. All four turnovers were inside its own 20-yard line. Lincoln College Prep, which defeated Cardinal Ritter this season 28-20, gave Smithville trouble with its speed and athleticism early on. The 14 points scored by Lincoln College Prep equaled the most Smithville has given up this season. … Has not scored fewer than 20 points in a game this season. … Quarterback Andrew Hedgecorth ran for a 45-yard touchdown last week, his longest rush of the season. He threw for another touchdown. … Running back Caleb Donnell rushed for two touchdowns and has been excellent since taking over for standout running back Hayden Sigg, who recently suffered a season-ending injury.