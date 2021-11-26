Smithville knocks out MICDS with comeback in fourth quarter of Class 4 semifinal

Andrew snapped a 14-14 tie with a 2-yard bust early in the second period. He then connected with junior Steven Hall on a 67-yard TD toss to push the Rams lead to 29-14 late in the half.

It marked the Rams' fourth touchdown in as many possessions.

But the wheels came off down the stretch as the Warriors tallied 20 points in 6:53.

Smithville received a few breaks during the comeback. They had a fumble bounce out of bounds and an MICDS defensive back fell down on the final touchdown.

"Those are the types of plays that against really good teams can turn the tide," Bouchard said. "But give (Smithville) credit. They found a couple things that they could do. They had to go away from their strength — their power running game."

Andrew hit on nine of 14 passes for 223 yards. He also rushed 18 times for 77 yards and three touchdowns.

"I'm proud of what I've done here and I'm proud of the guys I've done it with," Andrew said. "It's a family culture here and every single player that I've played with since I was a freshman, I considered family now. I wouldn't want to have done it with anyone else."

The Rams were hoping for their eighth overall state title and first since 2004.