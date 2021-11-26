Smithville knocks out MICDS with comeback in fourth quarter of Class 4 semifinal

LADUE — Reagan Andrew didn't hesitate.
The MICDS senior could not remember a more painful loss in his four-year career as the program's starting quarterback.
"This one will hurt for a long time," Andrew said.
Smithville scored three times in the final 8 minutes and 4 seconds to stun MICDS 40-36 in a Class 4 football state semifinal Friday afternoon at MICDS.
The Rams (12-1) couldn't stop the Warriors (12-0) down the stretch. Smithville will face ether Hannibal (12-0) or North County (12-1) in the state title game at 11 a.m. Dec. 3. at Faurot Field in Columbia.
Smithville, located 21 miles north of Kansas City, advanced to its second appearance in the championship game and first since losing to Midway 24-0 in the 1A tilt in 1969.
The 5-foot-9, 190-pound Andrew turned in one of his finest all-around performances. He ran for three touchdowns and threw for two others. In addition, he recovered a Smithville onside kick attempt in the fourth quarter and also pinned the Warriors at their own 10-yard line with a punt late in the third period.
"Isn't he awesome?" MICDS coach Fred Bouchard said of Andrew, who has run the offense since his freshman campaign. "If that's not the state's best quarterback, I don't know who is."
MICDS appeared well on the way to Columbia when Andrew put his team ahead 36-20 on a 2-yard run with 3:15 left in the third quarter.
His fifth touchdown of the day capped off a 15-play, 80-yard drive after the second-half kickoff that chewed up more than two-thirds of the quarter.
The Rams had the momentum and a seemingly safe cushion.
"We did a great job on that drive," Andrew said. "But after that, we just couldn't get anything going."
Smithville junior quarterback Andrew Hedgecorth triggered the comeback with a pair of touchdown passes to senior Sam Calvert. The winning TD came on a 35-yard fourth-down toss up the middle that put the visitors in front with 1:11 left.
It was the Warriors' first lead of the game since they marched for a score after the opening kickoff.
"Our kids just kept fighting," Smithville coach Jason Ambroson said. "We got an open door and then we made the plays."
Explained Hedgecorth, "We know that no game is ever over. As long as we've got faith in each other, we can go out and win any game we want to."
MICDS moved the ball at will over the first three quarters. Andrew connected with senior P.J. Behan on a 57-yard catch-and-run late in the first period for a 14-7 lead.
Andrew snapped a 14-14 tie with a 2-yard bust early in the second period. He then connected with junior Steven Hall on a 67-yard TD toss to push the Rams lead to 29-14 late in the half.
It marked the Rams' fourth touchdown in as many possessions.
But the wheels came off down the stretch as the Warriors tallied 20 points in 6:53.
Smithville received a few breaks during the comeback. They had a fumble bounce out of bounds and an MICDS defensive back fell down on the final touchdown.
"Those are the types of plays that against really good teams can turn the tide," Bouchard said. "But give (Smithville) credit. They found a couple things that they could do. They had to go away from their strength — their power running game."
Andrew hit on nine of 14 passes for 223 yards. He also rushed 18 times for 77 yards and three touchdowns.
"I'm proud of what I've done here and I'm proud of the guys I've done it with," Andrew said. "It's a family culture here and every single player that I've played with since I was a freshman, I considered family now. I wouldn't want to have done it with anyone else."
The Rams were hoping for their eighth overall state title and first since 2004.
"It's disappointing because I love my group," Bouchard said. "They're awesome young men and we don't get to spend another week together."