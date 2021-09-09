Soldan Tigers vs. Vashon Wolverines

On Soldan: Rallied past McCluer for its second comeback win this season. ... Is 2-0 for the second consecutive season, including the spring. Is 2-0 for the first time in the fall since 2014. Won its last two against Vashon during the 2019 and 2018 seasons and is 5-14 in the series since 1999. All five of its wins have come since 2012. … Senior quarterback Lavonta Clerk has completed 26 of 40 passes for 464 yards and four touchdowns. He’s rushed for 127 yards and six touchdowns. Senior running back Ronald Holmes has rushed for 250 yards and two touchdowns. Junior receiver Steven Bonner has caught five passes for 165 yards and three touchdowns. Junior receiver TyShawn Johnson has caught eight passes for 166 yards and a touchdown. … Senior defensive tackle Jordan Smith has 11 tackles and one sack. Senior defensive tackle Conrad Tatum has five tackles and three tackles for loss.