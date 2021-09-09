Soldan Tigers vs. Vashon Wolverines

When, where: 4 p.m. Saturday, Gateway STEM.
Records: Soldan 2-0; Vashon 2-0.
Last week: Soldan 42, McCluer 38; Vashon 36, Vianney 7.
On Soldan: Rallied past McCluer for its second comeback win this season. ... Is 2-0 for the second consecutive season, including the spring. Is 2-0 for the first time in the fall since 2014. Won its last two against Vashon during the 2019 and 2018 seasons and is 5-14 in the series since 1999. All five of its wins have come since 2012. … Senior quarterback Lavonta Clerk has completed 26 of 40 passes for 464 yards and four touchdowns. He’s rushed for 127 yards and six touchdowns. Senior running back Ronald Holmes has rushed for 250 yards and two touchdowns. Junior receiver Steven Bonner has caught five passes for 165 yards and three touchdowns. Junior receiver TyShawn Johnson has caught eight passes for 166 yards and a touchdown. … Senior defensive tackle Jordan Smith has 11 tackles and one sack. Senior defensive tackle Conrad Tatum has five tackles and three tackles for loss.
On Vashon: Is 2-0 for the second consecutive season after winning all three of its games in the spring season. Last time it was 2-0 in the fall was 2015. Both wins this season have come against non-Public High League opponents Webster Groves and Vianney. … Junior quarterback Malious Cain has passed for 355 yards and six touchdowns. Freshman running back Dierre Hill has rushed for 147 yards and three touchdowns. Freshman receiver Zach Smith Jr. has caught seven passes for 185 yards and four touchdowns. Junior receiver Javonte Chandler has eight receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown. … Junior defensive lineman T’Darrian Owens has six tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks. Senior defensive end De’Marea Ball-Brown has six tackles, two tackles for loss, five sacks and an interception.