WEBSTER GROVES — There was a time the idea of celebrating a single victory in the middle of September would have made Cliff Ice cringe.
Those times have passed.
The longtime coach of the Webster Groves football team, Ice let his team celebrate after it knocked off Pattonville 41-20 on Sept. 20 at Moss Field. It was the first time the Statesmen won in more than two years after enduring a 15-game losing streak that stretched over parts of three seasons and included the first winless season in program history.
If there was a time to savor the sweet taste of victory, this was it.
“When I was young and dumb as a coach, I used to be upset whether we won or lost,” Ice said. “Then we had a lot of success and then in 2006, 2007 we had not very good years. I learned back then to enjoy every win you get.”
Webster Groves celebrated its streak-busting victory on the field with the student section, the band and anyone else who rushed the field. The Statesmen climbed the hill behind the stadium, came together in their locker room and did it all over again.
“I have to tell you, 15 in a row wears on a guy,” Ice said. “It was getting really tough.”
The Statesmen relished their win and followed it with another. Last Friday Webster rolled over Ritenour 48-7. It's the first win streak for the program since it opened the 2017 season with three successive victories. It's also the Statesmen's most impressive point total in nearly five years.
Webster's 48 points scored was the most it had managed since it put up 49 twice in 2014. It has scored 40 or more points in back-to-back games for the first time since 2016.
The recipe for Webster's recent turnaround? Health.
Injuries are a part of the game but the Statesmen have been particularly snake-bit. Senior linebacker Maurion Clemons returned this year after he tore an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in the first game last season. Senior quarterback Enrique Quinones went down with a season-ending knee injury that same night.
“I thought I broke my leg,” Clemons said.
This season has been better but the Statesmen are far from a clean bill of health. Senior tight end and defensive tackle Cole Schnettgoecke missed the first two games of the season recovering from injury. Senior running back/defensive back/athlete Kameron Yancey made it one play into the season before he broke his left hand.
“I realized I broke it at halftime,” Yancey said. “I left the game right after that.”
Without two of their senior stalwarts, the Statesmen were in a hole or a “Pit” if you will. Webster opened up the season at Jackson, which plays its home games at “The Pit.” It's one of the more unique home fields in the state and a tough place to play any week of the season. But on opening night with an Indians team that looks like a contender in Class 5, it was a baptism by fire for the young Statesmen.
“A lot of them it was the first time they ever played in a varsity game,” Schnettgoecke said. “It was a big crowd and I could tell they were getting nervous.”
Jackson won 48-0.
Webster opened at home the next week with Hazelwood Central but without Yancey. A two-way player, his presence was missed, but the Statesmen were in it as the game was tied at 14 at halftime. Central scored the go-ahead touchdown when it blocked a field goal and returned it 85 yards in the third quarter. The Hawks took home a 28-14 win.
The following week, Webster Groves traveled to Ladue, the defending Class 4 champion. The Rams were playing their first home game on campus after three seasons on the road while their stadium was built. Yancey returned but with a cast on his left hand that was wrapped in foam. He was cleared to play defense but not offense. The Statesmen hung tough and went into halftime down 17-8. Two turnovers on their first two possessions of the third quarter turned the tide as Ladue cruised, 42-8.
“It was definitely a hard time seeing my teammates not being as successful on the offensive side,” Yancey said. “On defense we were killing.”
Everything finally came together against Pattonville. Senior receiver and defensive back Jacobie Banks, who did not play last season, had a monster game. He rushed for 63 yards on two carries and scored a touchdown. He caught four passes for 137 yards and a touchdown. He returned three kickoffs for 101 yards. Banks finished the night with 301 all-purpose yards on nine touches and helped set off a long-overdue celebration.
“The locker room was crazy,” Schnettgoecke said. “It was fun.”
There was no celebration last week. When the Statesmen beat the Huskies it was back to business as usual.
“They're getting more confidence,” Ice said. “They're going into games now expecting to win. It'll be really interesting if we can stay healthy and get a couple guys back.”
Webster will look for its third consecutive win at 7 p.m. Friday when it travels to Parkway Central (0-5). The Colts have traditionally been a thorn in the Statesmen's side. Parkway Central has won two in a row and five of the last six against Webster. The Statesmen haven't won at Parkway Central since 2009, the same year they won their last Class 5 state championship. Webster honored that 2009 team last Friday. These Statesmen want to take a few cues from their predecessors.
“How they set the tone against other teams,” senior defensive end/tight end Noah Arinze said, “that's what we need to start doing — playing more physical and just push ourselves harder than they did.”
Webster is feeling better about itself than it has in years. After wallowing in the depths it reached, that's understandable. But the Statesmen are keen on keeping the momentum rolling. The best way to do that is focus on what's in front of them.
“We need to focus up and not let those two wins get to us,” Schnettgoecke said. “It's not focusing in and thinking we're better than we are that gets us. We can't be full of ourselves.”