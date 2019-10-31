CAHOKIA — The fun and games are over.
The Cahokia football team is all about its business now.
And its business is winning.
A year after ending a nine-year playoff drought, Cahokia has qualified for the postseason in back-to-back seasons for the first time since it made seven consecutive playoff appearances between 2003-09. Last season, the Comanches flew under the radar at the start only to muscle their way to the South Seven Conference championship and a Class 5A quarterfinal appearance. Their season ultimately ended there and that defeat has been used as motivation ever since.
Despite losing several significant contributors to graduation, Cahokia maintained its regular season success. It shared the conference championship with Carbondale (which it beat) and Marion (which it did not). It won its last five games to close out the regular season.
The real test will come at 2 p.m. Saturday when No. 4 small school and No. 7 seed Cahokia (7-2) hosts No. 7 small school and No. 10 seed Highland (6-3) in a Class 5A first-round game.
“It's a chance to show what we can do and that we got better from last year,” senior running back Vincent Perry said.
The returning regulars from last season's team have experience to lean on as they prepared this week and when they take the field on Saturday. Having been in the playoffs and tasted success is something you can't teach, and the Comanches have it.
“We're used to it,” senior center DeMarion Weeden said. “It's our second year in so we're getting a feel for what it's like to be out there this time of year.”
Cahokia has the home game as the higher seed but Highland brings a winning culture and is making its eighth consecutive playoff appearance. The Bulldogs had some hiccups along the way early on as an inexperienced roster got its feet wet. They dropped three of their first four games by a combined 14 points and two of those losses were by a combined four points.
Freshman quarterback Brent Wuebbles has shown to be a dual-threat as he's rushed for 99 or more yards three times this season and scored six touchdowns. He's thrown for 957 yards, 16 touchdowns and been intercepted three times. Junior running back Logan Chandler has rushed for no fewer than 72 yards and scored at least one touchdown in every game this season.
“Highland is going to be physical, well coached and they're not going to quit,” Cahokia coach John Clay said. “It's going to be a tough game for us and we know it.”
Wuebbles has excelled in his first season for Highland but his counterpart at Cahokia has been good in his rookie season, too. Junior quarterback Chris Bradley has thrown for 1,934 yards and 16 touchdowns. A varsity newcomer this fall, Bradley has adjusted and become more comfortable with each passing week. He's thrown three touchdown passes in each of his last three games and six different receivers have at least one touchdown reception.
“It's my first playoff game in high school,” Bradley said. “It's a mental game. We have to step up big time.”
Cahokia can take some of the pressure off Bradley with its running game. Perry has been a workhorse as he's rushed for 917 yards and eight touchdowns. He said he has complete confidence in his quarterback in his playoff debut.
“I'm not worried about it,” Perry said. “He makes plays with his feet and his arm. If we pick up the blocks, he can do the rest.”
One of Bradley's favorite targets is junior tight end Shawn Binford Jr. A 6-foot-2 and 245-pound presence, Binford has 23 receptions for 475 yards and six touchdowns. As good as he's been on offense, Binford has been a wrecking ball at outside linebacker. He's racked up 82 tackles and nine sacks.
“Sean Binford is a special kid,” Clay said. “I'm glad he's on our team.”
Last season Cahokia's defense was nearly unbreakable. The Comanches allowed Cardinal Ritter and Hillcrest, which beat them in the quarterfinals, to score more than 14 points. This time around the defense hasn't been as dominant but it has gotten the job done down the stretch.
“I think they've come together. We've got a lot of new faces there,” Clay said. “A lot of changes were made throughout the course of the season but these last two weeks I think we've got the guys we want over there.”
Cahokia has the game where it wants it, too. The Comanches are going to enjoy playing on their home field and going through their pregame routine in their own locker room. It's also a reminder of what will be lost should the game not go their way. Equipment will be turned in after Saturday be it by Cahokia or Highland. The Comanches don't want it to be them.
“This time of year it's pretty much who executes the best, who doesn't turn the ball over, who doesn't make mistakes and things of that nature,” Clay said. “It's business as usual for us. We're just trying to worry about us and do the little things.”