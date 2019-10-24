WILDWOOD — By his own unofficial count, Tommy Hagan is No. 1 in Missouri.
He leads the state in offsides penalties this season.
A sophomore defensive lineman for the Lafayette football team, Hagan can't help himself. He's in a hurry to get to the ball and bring down whatever poor soul happens to be carrying it. Some plays he times it just right. Some plays he jumps the gun.
“Sometimes it's worth it,” senior linebacker Jack Saunders said. “If you watch the center when (Hagan is) lined up over him, he's twitching. There's a look in his eyes like, 'Oh my gosh.'”
That any opponent is intimidated by Lafayette's defense is a tribute to its ferocity. The Lancers don't inspire dread with a cursory glance. They have two starters that are 6-foot or taller. They have one that weighs over 200 pounds — Saunders, who tips the scales at 205.
What Lafayette lacks in overpowering size it more than makes up with its overall team speed.
The Lancers can flat out fly.
“Our X-factor is our speed. You can't stop it,” senior defensive back Jalin “JJ” Reese said. “We go 1,000 miles per hour to the ball. Even if we're not by the ball, we'll find a way to the ball. We have 11 hats at the ball at all times.”
Of all of its starters, Reese is the embodiment of Lafayette's black curtain. He's 5-foot-5 and 141 pounds. He's among the team leaders with 66 tackles and has saved several touchdowns this season by chasing down ball carriers that have eluded his teammates.
“Having Jalin Reese on the team is like having a wild animal. He's 110 percent effort every single play, every single down,” senior defensive back Marsean Fisher said. “He flies to the ball, he's aggressive. He hits like he's 225.”
Lafayette is 7-1 and will conclude the regular season at 7 p.m. Friday when it hosts rival Marquette (7-1). This season has been one of redemption for this senior class. After struggling to a 3-7 record a year ago, the returning players took it upon themselves to be better this fall. That meant offseason weight training at 6 a.m. most days. It meant organizing player-only practices in the summer when there are a million other things to do that aren't related to football.
“We had practices without Coach in the summer,” senior defensive back Antonio Cooper said. “We texted each other in a group chat and met at Lafayette to work out.”
Lafayette coach Boyd Manne couldn't hide his pride as he recalled arriving at school in the summer and seeing his players on the field for no other reason than they wanted to get better, together.
“I counted 24 kids,” Manne said. “It was amazing.”
The bonds the Lancers have formed off the field have helped them became a better team on the field. When times got hard last season, Lafayette's players struggled to rally around one another. This fall they're more connected and communicate better. They can give one another honest feedback because they know it's coming from a positive place.
“This year we know if somebody messes up we've got their back,” Fisher said. “We're not getting on them, we're lifting them up, telling them to keep their mind on the next play. We're not hounding them. We all make mistakes on the field.”
Lafayette hasn't been perfect but it has hit its stride recently. The Lancers have posted shutouts in consecutive wins over Parkway South, Parkway North and Lindbergh. They nearly made it four in a row but Northwest-Cedar Hill punched in a touchdown late in the fourth quarter in a 35-7 win on Sept. 27.
Shutouts had been hard to come by for the Lancers. Lafayette managed to hold its opponent scoreless just four times in the previous four seasons combined.
Maybe its the Monday donuts.
When Lafayette gives its opponent a donut on the scoreboard Friday night, there are six boxes of donuts waiting for the players Monday morning. Every player usually gets two — or three or maybe four. It depends on how fast they get to them and how fast they put them down.
Lafayette would like to have another six boxes waiting for it this coming Monday. However, the Lancers understand it will be a tall task to muzzle a Marquette team that is in the midst of one of the best seasons in school history. The Mustangs won their first seven games and feature a rock-solid running game that has found a way to be effective against most of its opponents.
The Lancers are not most opponents. They have not forgot the 35-0 loss the Mustangs pinned on them last year. It was the first time Marquette shutout Lafayette in at least two decades.
“This senior night against Marquette means so much more to me,” Cooper said. “It's more than a football game and a rivalry game. I feel like we have something to prove going into the playoffs.”