The bleachers are freshly painted. The new scoreboard and play clocks were installed in the offseason. The food has been ordered. Roosevelt High is ready to celebrate homecoming.
The only thing missing is a football game.
“Words can't explain how bad we want to get on this field and execute,” senior defensive back Darrius Jackson said.
Roosevelt was scheduled to take on Confluence Saturday afternoon. On Tuesday, Confluence told Roosevelt it didn't look good. On Wednesday, Confluence made it official and forfeited.
Confluence athletics director Angela Prebianca did not return a phone call seeking information on why the Titans forfeited.
The reason given to Roosevelt was a severe lack of players. Roosevelt coach and athletics director Trey Porter was informed there were less than 10 players remaining in the program at the beginning of the week. Confluence (0-4) was outscored 122-6 in its first four games of the season. It forfeited three of its final four games last season.
Roosevelt (4-1) was awarded a 13-0 victory and has a free Saturday it didn't want.
“It is a disappointment,” senior center Alex Mugisha said. “Some people might just see it as a forfeit but it's my last homecoming and to not be able to play the game is devastating.”
This was a game the Roughriders have been looking forward to all season. The defending Public High League champions, Roosevelt is hungry to have people come watch it play. Homecoming brings out the biggest crowd. There are 30- and 50-year reunions planned, plus a tailgate before the game.
Porter tried to find a last-minute replacement for Confluence. He sent out a mass email and took to social media in search of someone, anyone, who could fill the void to let his team take the field on Saturday.
He struck out.
“It being homecoming, we miss it,” Porter said. “I hate the fact the kids don't have the opportunity to play a homecoming game and go to a homecoming dance.”
With no one to play and a mountain of food that's been bought and paid for, the Roughriders will try to make the best of an unfortunate situation. Roosevelt will host a parking lot tailgate party from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday. They might not be taking the field but that doesn't mean the Roughriders can't get into the spirit.
“We bought groceries banking on having a game. We can't let it go to waste,” Porter said. “The community can come out and meet the kids without their helmets on so you're knowing faces and names instead of numbers and jerseys. The alumni won't get a game but they'll get to see the kids, and at the end of the day, that's what it's about.”
After the tailgate, the Roughriders will take in the Vashon-Gateway STEM game at Soldan. Roosevelt plays Gateway next week in what will be a matchup of the top two teams in the PHL. The Roughriders will get to scout the Jaguars in person, something none of them wanted to do.
“It's 2019 so we've got Hudl. We have all that stuff on the internet,” Mugisha said.
Homecoming wasn't just the chance for Roosevelt to show how far it has come on the field in Porter's three years. It was a chance to showcase its refurbished stadium. In July the players picked up brushes and laid down 20 gallons of paint on the grandstands.
“It was fun,” Jackson said. “We were with our team, spending more time together.”
It was a team-bonding exercise but also a way for the players to take another level of ownership in their program. For several players, it was the first time they'd painted anything in their life.
“I want to give them that sense that this is their house,” Porter said. “It's hard for them to feel like this is their house if they haven't put any elbow grease or cleaned anything. It's an investment among the players for something for them to be proud about.”
When the paint was gone there was still more to do. Porter said the school district picked up where the kids left off and finished the grandstand. The district also had professionals spruce up the visitors bleachers.
“We had to do it because this is our home and we had to take care of our home,” Mugisha said.
The paint was one of several upgrades at Roosevelt this fall. Play clocks were installed in each end zone and the scoreboard was replaced. All of these improvements were made with an eye on Roosevelt hosting a playoff game. Last season, Roosevelt was the home team for its first district tournament game but was forced to play at Gateway STEM because its facility was deemed inadequate.
“We had to move our home playoff game last year because we didn't have proper equipment with the clocks and locker rooms. The scoreboard went out later in the season,” Porter said. “It gives us momentum to host playoff games. That's something our players have chased, to be able to host a playoff game. It's something we haven't been able to do in a long time.”
Roosevelt should be rested and well prepared when it meets Gateway STEM next week. The Roughriders were able to use their time off to rest and recover from the bumps and bruises that come four weeks into the season. They've been getting their underclassmen up to speed, too.
“We're going to have our freshmen, sophomores and first-year players caught up with our schemes. They came in behind but now they're caught up having a week off,” Porter said. “It's been a catch-up week, a healing week and a recovery week. It should get us stronger for the second-half of the season.”
Roosevelt is slated to play Gateway STEM at Southwest High next Friday. The Roughriders will be at home next on Oct. 12 when they host Vashon. Maybe then they'll get the crowd they've been wishing would come watch them play.
“We want people to come out and see us, how we're doing now,” Jackson said.