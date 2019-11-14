TROY, Mo. — As the snow crunched under Jacob Ferguson's feet on his way to practice Tuesday, he had a thought.
“Man, I don't like the cold," he said.
A senior right tackle and defensive lineman for the Troy football team, Ferguson was focused on the parts of him that he couldn't feel in the below freezing temperatures. As practice got underway, though, Ferguson embraced it. For the first time in a long time — maybe ever — the Troy football team has a reason to practice in the snow.
“It's a good problem to have,” Ferguson said.
No. 3 seed Troy (8-3) travels to No. 1 seed Fort Zumwalt West (9-2) to play the Class 6 District 2 championship game at 7 p.m. Friday. It's the first district championship appearance for Troy since the new playoff format was adopted in 2012. Troy coach Ryan Nesbitt said he thinks its the first district title game for Troy in more than 30 years.
It's certainly been a long time coming for the Trojans. In Nesbitt's first two seasons, Troy endured an 18-game losing streak. Now in his sixth year, Nesbitt has Troy doing things it hasn't done in decades. And it all depended on the players buying in and believing better things would come in time.
“When you lose 18 consecutive, the culture and the impression around football wasn't very positive,” Nesbitt said. “It was hard to be a football player in that climate.”
Three seasons ago, Troy went 3-7. Junior quarterback Max Mitchell was a freshman then. After putting in months of work only to get beat seven times, it made him question if this was the best way to spend his time.
“I was wondering if I really wanted to do this,” Mitchell said. “Then we started winning and I liked it more. I trusted the process and now we're here.”
The Trojans wouldn't be in this position if not for Mitchell. The 6-foot-1 and 160-pound signal caller stepped in for senior quarterback Kendall Hutchison, who was lost to injury against Holt on Oct. 5. Hutchison rushed for 654 yards and 11 touchdowns in six games. His leadership and experience made him a vital piece of the huddle. Mitchell couldn't quite believe he was the next man up when Hutchison couldn't return to action.
“It was kind of hard at first,” Mitchell said.
Fortunately he had Andrew Bergfeld in his ear.
Actually it was more like in his face.
“The first thing Berfeld said was, 'We need you, this is your time,'” Mitchell said with a smile. “It was really stern. I got kind of scared.”
Bergfeld is scary on the field. A right tackle on the offensive line and a starting linebacker, the 6-foot-1 and 190-pounder is like an anvil with feet. He leads the Trojans with 95 tackles and five sacks. He's in his third season of significant action on the offensive line. Originally a fullback, Bergfeld switched to the line as a sophomore. He was skeptical of the change at first but it didn't take long to realize he'd just been given a dream assignment.
“Sophomore year I got moved to tackle and that first game when I got to hit someone really hard I fell in love with it,” Bergfeld said. “It was a lot of fun.”
Bergfeld is the embodiment of Troy's identity. The Trojans are a hard-nosed, grind it out team. They keep the ball on the ground and pound away at their opponents. Junior running back Zach Collins has rushed for 1,165 yards and 17 touchdowns. Mitchell and Hutchison have combined to throw 30 passes this season. The Trojans want to be the most physical football team on the field for four quarters. These seniors have been that more often than not.
“They've been a great group,” Nesbitt said. “It's a group we've been able to cultivate since I've been here. Seeing their growth and progress and that reward at the end of the road.”
Troy opened its season 3-0 only to lose its next three games in a row. It dropped road games at Fort Zumwalt West, Francis Howell and a home tilt with Holt before rebounding to win its next five games. That includes last week's thrilling 26-21 revenge win over Blue Springs South. Last season Troy hosted its first playoff game in school history in a district quarterfinal. Blue Springs South arrived and promptly ended the party with a 35-14 win. Returning the favor a year later was better than the Trojans thought it would be.
“I don't think I've ever felt anything like that,” the 6-foot-4 and 225-pound Ferguson said. “All the people out here, the coaches we've been with for four years, it's crazy to think about. It feels like a movie.”
As good as last week felt, this week would be even better. Troy has lost its last 14 games to Fort Zumwalt West and 18 of its last 19. The Trojans lone win in that stretch came in 2004. Not that any of that history means much come kickoff Friday night.
“They keep me up at night with their flex-bone veer offense. They make it really, really tough,” Fort Zumwalt West coach Ben Pike said. “Defensively they have one of the best D-lines. It was a good game in Week 4. We're thinking it'll be along those lines again.”
Three Gateway Athletic Conference South teams have a shot to reach a Class 6 semifinal. While Troy and Fort Zumwalt West are going toe-to-toe, Francis Howell will be at De Smet taking its own shot at a semifinal berth. That Howell and Fort Zumwalt West would be in this position does not come as a surprise.
“Those two schools have consistently been there,” Nesbitt said. “This isn't a culture shock for either one of them.”
For Troy to be here instead of Blue Springs South or Blue Springs, both of which were in the district and have been eliminated, is something new. If Ferguson is to be believed, the Trojans better get used to snow and ice at practice.
“This is what Troy football is now,” Ferguson said. “It's not going to go away when we graduate.”