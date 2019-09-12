IMPERIAL — Derek Williams waited for the credits to roll.
The starting quarterback for the Windsor football team, Williams couldn't believe it was real. Come Saturday morning, his body would remind him how real it was, but in that moment last Friday at Seckman High, Williams was joyfully numb.
“We were losing and we were all down at halftime,” Williams said. “As soon as the second half started we started playing good and then at the end of it everybody was cheering. People were crying and stuff. It felt like a movie, it didn't feel real.”
Windsor scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to eke out a 20-19 win at neighbor and rival Seckman. It was Windsor's first win at Seckman in school history. It's the Owls' first win over the Jaguars since 2008.
Many of the same players at Windsor were on the wrong end of a 47-14 loss to Seckman last season. Williams, a junior in his second varsity season, was among them. It's another reason why last Friday was so sweet.
“I think everyone saw how our hard work finally paid off over the summer when we beat Seckman,” Williams said. “We lost to them so bad last year and we beat them this year. We overcame a whole bunch. Everyone went crazy.”
With Williams running the show, the Owls have given their fans plenty of reasons to be excited. Windsor is 2-0 for the first time since 2007. Williams has been a huge part of that success as he's rushed for 419 yards and three touchdowns. The 6-foot and 195-pound signal caller survived his varsity baptism as a sophomore and emerged from it better than before.
“The lights were real bright his first third of last season,” Windsor coach Alex DeMatteis said. “I could see the jitters and the ball handling wasn't great.”
Windsor runs an option offense and the quarterback has to choose to keep the ball or hand it off, and if he hands it off which of the running backs next to him receives it. All those choices have to be hashed out in seconds and then the play has to be executed properly. Williams can make the right decision but if the execution isn't crisp it can end in disaster — also known as a fumble.
As Windsor lost its first seven games last season on its way to a 2-8 finish, it had trouble holding onto the ball. That led to changes in the offseason and at practice which have been effective in the early going this time around.
“Ball security is something we've always preached and worked on but now we're putting our players in a circuit working on that,” DeMatteis said. “We dedicate 10-15 minutes a day for ball security and it's shown up these first two weeks.”
The Owls showed flashes of this potential a year ago. DeMatteis saw growth out of his team in the second part of the season. Things really started to fall into place when Windsor defeated Cuba and Bayless in its final two regular-season games.
Windsor drew a brutal first-round opponent in its Class 4 district tournament when it had to face Ladue. The eventual state champion, Ladue rolled to a 49-0 win but gave Windsor a window into what an elite program looks like. DeMatteis couldn't simulate what Ladue did at practice with its size, speed and strength. But the returning Owls would know how they fared against the best in the state and what was required to bridge the gap.
“That's what it looks like. This is the type of work we need to do to get to that level,” DeMatteis said. “I felt like that was part of us taking a step forward.”
This offseason was the best in DeMatteis's three seasons at Windsor. This was the second year the school has a dedicated strength and conditioning coach and that impact is being felt across the board but especially with the football team.
“That's all really starting to show,” DeMatteis said.
The results have not been lost on the student body as it has taken notice of its team. The bleachers were packed for Friday's win at Seckman. DeMatteis can't remember a bigger crowd for a road game, even if it was just on the other side of town.
“This is my third year here and on the road it hasn't been close,” DeMatteis said. “We had a ton of students at the game at Seckman. A ton. That makes me feel really good that our efforts to bring the community together as a football program are working.”
The Owls hope another big contingent of fans will make the trek to De Soto for Friday's Mississippi Area Red opener. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
History has not been kind to Windsor recently. The Owls have lost 10 of their last 11 to the Dragons. Windsor's last win in the series was a 42-40 nail-biter in 2014.
Williams would love nothing more than another big crowd to descend upon De Soto and support them as they try to win three games for the first time in a season since 2016.
“When we come out and you see all the people there, your adrenaline starts going,” Williams said. “It makes you want to do good. It's all good things going through your head.”