Spring football kicks off this weekend in Missouri

The schools that will play spring football in Missouri are Bayless, Brentwood, Carnahan, DuBourg, Gateway STEM, Hazelwood Central, Hazelwood East, Hazelwood West, Jennings, Lift for Life, McCluer, McCluer North, Miller Career, Normandy, Pattonville, Ritenour, Roosevelt, University City and Vashon.

Riverview Gardens did not participate in the fall season and will not participate in the spring season, either.

The entire state of Illinois will begin playing spring football games next weekend after the Illinois High School Association moved the season out of the fall in late July.

With no district championship or state playoff to chase, the focus for those playing spring football is about education, talent evaluation and experience. Several coaches said they have only a handful of seniors and their goal is to give them the chance to show what they can do on film with the possibility of catching someone’s eyes at the college level. But just letting them taste a little bit of normalcy in these abnormal times is important, too.

“You want them to have some Friday night experiences like the ones they were a part of with the seniors before,” Smith said. “Now they get an opportunity to have it for themselves.”