Spring football kicks off this weekend in Missouri

Steve Smith bought a snow suit. Carey Davis is counting on his waterproof boots. Ty Martin’s red poncho is ready.
Spring football has come to Missouri. No one really knows how it’s going to go, but everyone understands Mother Nature will have her say.
“Living in St. Louis you get all four seasons in a couple of weeks,” said Martin, Bishop DuBourg’s coach.
When area teams began preseason practice in late February, there was snow everywhere and temperatures were more suited for penguins and polar bears. Two weeks later spring had sprung with sunshine and a warm breeze.
The forecast for opening weekend? Thunder, lightning and plenty of rain.
“I never thought about how bad baseball gets it,” Hazelwood East coach Lorenzo Brinkley said. “I’ll take the rain over the snow.”
The heavens can open up and it won’t dampen the spirits of the players and coaches, most of whom haven’t been involved in live football action since October 2019. That’s 16 months since shoulder pads were pulled on and chinstraps were buckled for a game. Everyone has been waiting to get back on the field, and now it’s mere days away.
“It definitely feels like you’ve been missing it,” said Smith, Pattonville’s coach. “You can scratch that itch on your back you couldn’t reach for so long.”
The schools that will play spring football in Missouri are Bayless, Brentwood, Carnahan, DuBourg, Gateway STEM, Hazelwood Central, Hazelwood East, Hazelwood West, Jennings, Lift for Life, McCluer, McCluer North, Miller Career, Normandy, Pattonville, Ritenour, Roosevelt, University City and Vashon.
Riverview Gardens did not participate in the fall season and will not participate in the spring season, either.
The entire state of Illinois will begin playing spring football games next weekend after the Illinois High School Association moved the season out of the fall in late July.
With no district championship or state playoff to chase, the focus for those playing spring football is about education, talent evaluation and experience. Several coaches said they have only a handful of seniors and their goal is to give them the chance to show what they can do on film with the possibility of catching someone’s eyes at the college level. But just letting them taste a little bit of normalcy in these abnormal times is important, too.
“You want them to have some Friday night experiences like the ones they were a part of with the seniors before,” Smith said. “Now they get an opportunity to have it for themselves.”
Most teams in Missouri are scheduled to play about five games, and most Illinois teams are scheduled for six. That should be plenty for the coaches to get a gauge on what their underclassmen are capable of and what will need to be tuned up over the summer before resuming the normal fall grind in August.
“I’m using the spring as a time of evaluation, to see who can do what on the field,” Martin said.
The resumption of preseason practice was eye-opening for many coaches. When players arrived for in-person training, it was obvious who took their offseason preparations seriously and who did not.
“You have to get them in shape, they haven’t done anything in a year,” Brinkley said. “It was a lot of still shots in our Zoom workouts.”
Davis, Hazelwood Central’s coach, said his team held meetings twice a week over Zoom since the fall. They did conditioning workouts and position specific meetings. If you wanted to play in the spring, attendance online was mandatory.
“It was just like practice,” Davis said. “We really stuck together.”
Football wasn’t always the topic at hand. It was bigger than that as the wider world stuck its nose in.
“Some days we’d talk about life,” Davis said.
Now that life is creeping ever so slowly toward normalcy, there is a tangible excitement for kids who have been through so much the past year.
“Mentally they’re excited to be around each other,” McCluer coach Howard Brown said. “You can see it in their eyes, it’s like Christmas.”
It’s not just the players. The coaches are ready to get back at it, too. They’re excited to see what this new spring season holds, even in the rain, sleet or — gasp — snow.
“It’s fun being around the kids and not staring at a computer screen,” University City coach Jason Wells said. “It’s just so good to see people.”