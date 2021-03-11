Spring football notebook: Ritenour's Wagner headed to Sikeston; Hazelwood West into quarantine

Kyle Wagner hasn’t made his debut as a head coach but already has landed his second job atop a football program.
Wagner, hired by Ritenour as its coach last March, has accepted an offer to become Sikeston’s head coach this summer.
None of this went the way Wagner envisioned it when he agreed to become the Huskies coach in 2020.
“They were looking for a coach,” Wagner said. “They reached out and asked me to apply.”
Sikeston superintendent Tony Robinson spent time in the Ritenour district in a past job. When Robinson went looking for quality candidates, Wagner’s name came up. After the interview, Sikeston made Wagner an offer he couldn’t refuse.
“As we went through the process I saw Sikeston is top 10 in wins in the state, they have some tradition,” Wagner said.
What was even a bigger selling point was the middle school and youth football programs are fully funded and require little to no out-of-pocket participation expenses for the players’ families.
But now the Huskies are once again searching for a coach.
“A place sought me, my kids and my coaches know it’s not them,” Wagner said. “I told my players it had nothing to do with them.”
Wagner will stay on at Ritenour for the spring season. He’s looking forward to seeing what kind of progress the team has made in the short amount of time it has been together. Off the field, Wagner feels the program has turned a corner for the better. He said 33 players made the honor roll and that there is a different outlook and attitude within the program.
“We built a culture that they were able to understand,” Wagner said. “Whoever gets the job next will be in a better position.”
Wagner will have to wait an extra week to make his head coaching debut. Ritenour was slated to open up against Hazelwood West this weekend. Hazelwood West was put into quarantine protocols for potential exposure to COVID-19 last weekend and will not be able to play.
“It’s tough, my kids want to play,” Wagner said. “They haven’t played since 2019.”
Ritenour is slated to host Hazelwood Central at 6 p.m. March 19. Ritenour is 0-18 against Hazelwood Central since 1999. Wagner would love nothing more than to make his brief tenure as Ritenour’s coach a historic one.
“I want to leave the school district with something to think about,” Wagner said. “It can be special.”
HAZELWOOD WEST GOES INTO QUARANTINE
Rory Seals has waited 16 months to coach a football game.
What’s a few more weeks?
Hazelwood West was put into quarantine due to a positive COVID-19 test within the program the first weekend of March. The Wildcats will miss the first two games of the season and should all things go well return to action March 27 against Pattonville.
It’s beyond frustrating to be so close only to have it yanked away. But it has only reaffirmed the mantra Seals preaches to his players.
“We have to accept the things we can’t control and this is one of them,” Seals said. “It’s another obstacle we have to hurdle.”
Hazelwood West graduated a significant portion of its experience in the spring of 2020. There are only three seniors out for the team this spring and there will be an emphasis on getting the underclassmen as many reps as possible. When the fall season comes around again Seals said the roster will get a boost from players who were ineligible this spring due to transfer or academics.
“We’re looking forward to the fall of ’21,” Seals said.
U. CITY SENIOR DUO FINISH THE MISSION
Jason Wells has a hard time putting into words just what Dariaun Pointer and Jermaine Woods have meant to the University City program in his tenure.
“There the only two kids left from when we came on in 2017,” said Wells, U. City’s coach. “I’m indebted to these young men.”
There are a smattering of seniors on the roster but Pointer and Woods are the only two that have stayed the course since they were freshmen. It could pay off in a fun finish to their careers.
Woods spent the fall of 2019 on the offensive line. Wells needed someone to step into a spot and Wells was willing to do it.
Now Wells has some bigger, younger guys he can plug in on the line. Woods has shifted to running back and wasted little time turning heads at last week’s preseason jamboree.
“He went from No. 52 to No. 25 (on his jersey),” Wells said with a laugh. “He was toting that thing at the jamboree.”
So much so that the opposing coaches kept asking him where he found that speedy, powerful running back.
“He’s one of the most selfless kids I’ve had and one of the fastest,” Wells said.
Pointer led the team with 140 tackles as a junior and earned all-state recognition for his efforts.
With one final spring hurrah, Wells said he’s going to play his young guys a lot but only after his seniors get their chance to eat.
“They’re going to get as much burn as they want,” Wells said.
NORMANDY, JENNINGS DEAL WITH NUMBER CRUNCH
Tyrone Baker is doing what he can with what he has at Normandy.
The Vikings coach, Baker has 20 players in the program for the spring season. There’s another 25 or so that were part of the team in 2019 or interested this spring but are ineligible due to academics.
“We make it work,” Baker said. “It’s pretty hard with students not being in the building.”
When the Vikings are at practice Baker can’t go 11 on 11 so he has to adjust. He said he has some younger coaches on his staff that are willing to throw on some cleats and jump into practice to help out. It’s not ideal but that’s not a new feature for anyone anymore.
Baker is hopeful the spring will provide some looks for his seniors who haven’t had the chance to put together film for college programs.
Among the more intriguing players on the roster is senior quarterback Na’Kwon Johnson. He suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) prior to his junior season in 2019. After a long and grueling rehab he’s back and bigger than ever.
Literally.
Johnson is 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds.
“He’s the biggest person on the team,” Johnson said. “He showed a lot at the jamboree this weekend.”
Jennings is in a similar boat. First-year coach Kurt Leopold said he has 19 eligible players in his program. He has another eight that can’t play in games but are allowed to practice. That, he said, has made a huge difference as he prepares his team.
“My kids that are ineligible are still coming, still participating and giving us a look in practice,” Leopold said. “I’m very appreciative of those kids.”
Both Jennings and Normandy have plenty of underclassmen that are expected to see significant playing time. Leopold has just a few that saw any significant varsity time in 2019.
One of them is sophomore Donta Williams who rushed for 179 yards on 29 carries and scored three total touchdowns as a freshman. He also made 21 tackles and two interceptions.
Both Baker and Leopold are looking forward to seeing how the spring can generate some momentum for their programs heading into summer workouts and then the regular fall season come August.
“Once the (spring) season is over you’ll have that last part of April and May the kids have off then you’re into conditioning, weight lifting, classroom learning, team bonding and community service,” Leopold said. “We can attack the other facets of our program.”
When the summer time comes the ineligible players at Normandy will be allowed to rejoin the team. Baker said that many of them have done good work in the classroom in the second semester.
“Once offseason workouts start they’ll be able to participate,” Baker said. “They’ve pretty much all got their grades up.”
YOUTH, EXPERIENCE MEAN HAZELWOOD EAST HAS PROMISE
Hazelwood East coach Lorenzo Brinkley doesn’t really know what he has at the moment. When the spring is through, however, the Spartans could be a team to be reckoned with.
Buoyed by a young, experienced core and a few talented transfers, Hazelwood East has the tools to make people miserable on Saturday afternoon.
Junior Armon Hill scored 12 total touchdowns while playing a variety of positions as a sophomore. He’s started since he was a freshman and never acted like that spot was his to keep.
“He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do,” Brinkley said.
Junior captain Craig Bell (5-10, 220), junior Kynjrick Boyd (6-foot-5, 290 pounds) and Javen McClendon (5-10, 240) are the building blocks for a rock-solid offensive and defensive line.
Junior Andrew Flowers will see time at running back and defensive back after transferring from Vianney. Two former St. Mary’s players are now eligible for Hazelwood East in junior quarterback Mekhi Holmes and sophomore Zach Smith. Both should make a significant impact.
“(Smith) can do anything he wants to do,” Brinkley said. “That’s the kind of player he is.”
Brinkley will use to the spring to get his program back into competitive shape for the fall. He said it’s been tough trying to get the Spartans through the type of practices they normally run. Zoom conditioning is a far cry from two-a-days and gassers.
“I’m looking at it like spring ball when I was in college,” Brinkley said. “We’re all in the mindset to polish up.”