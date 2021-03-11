Spring football notebook: Ritenour's Wagner headed to Sikeston; Hazelwood West into quarantine

Jennings is in a similar boat. First-year coach Kurt Leopold said he has 19 eligible players in his program. He has another eight that can’t play in games but are allowed to practice. That, he said, has made a huge difference as he prepares his team.

“My kids that are ineligible are still coming, still participating and giving us a look in practice,” Leopold said. “I’m very appreciative of those kids.”

Both Jennings and Normandy have plenty of underclassmen that are expected to see significant playing time. Leopold has just a few that saw any significant varsity time in 2019.

One of them is sophomore Donta Williams who rushed for 179 yards on 29 carries and scored three total touchdowns as a freshman. He also made 21 tackles and two interceptions.

Both Baker and Leopold are looking forward to seeing how the spring can generate some momentum for their programs heading into summer workouts and then the regular fall season come August.

“Once the (spring) season is over you’ll have that last part of April and May the kids have off then you’re into conditioning, weight lifting, classroom learning, team bonding and community service,” Leopold said. “We can attack the other facets of our program.”