Spring football roundup: Lopsided scores prevalent as Illinois kicks off, Missouri enters Week 2

Spring football kicked off this weekend in Illinois as Missouri wrapped up its second week.
A trend in the early going is lopsided scores. Of the 22 games contested Friday and Saturday, 12 of them were decided by 20 or more points. Saturday was highlighted Breese Central posted a 51-0 win over Wesclin.
Central senior receiver Shane Becker had himself a massive first game as he caught four passes for 74 yards for three touchdowns and scored a 93-yard kickoff return. He also kicked four extra points.
Senior quarterback Kyle Athmer completed 6 of 11 passes for 108 yards and three touchdowns. Junior running back Marcus Price rushed four times for 66 yards and a touchdown. He also had a 59-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
Senior running back Gavin Watts rushed for 77 yards on 14 carries and junior running back Miguel Velazquez rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown, too.
East St. Louis 64, Belleville West 2: Flyers freshman quarterback Robert Battle completed 8 of 14 passes for 151 yards and three touchdowns Friday night at Belleville West.
Sophomore receiver Ryan Boyd caught three passes for 48 yards and a touchdown. Senior receiver Kenneth Cotton caught three passes for 28 yards and two scores. Junior receiver Kuron Parchman caught a 43-yard touchdown pass.
Sophomore running back Marquise Palmer rushed five times for 57 yards and scored two touchdowns. Senior running back Jaylen Reed rushed for 72 yards on three carries and scored once.
Junior defensive tackle Jireh Mays made nine tackles and recovered two fumbles. Senior linebacker Scott Presson made two of the Flyers five interceptions. He also had six tackles.
The Flyers led 64-0 at the half.
Columbia 47, Red Bud 0: Senior receiver Londyn Little took the opening kickoff 77 yards for a touchdown. Just more than a minute later returned an interception 45 yards for his second touchdown of the game and powered the Eagles to an impressive victory.
Senior quarterback Colin McLaren completed all 11 of his passes for 93 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Junior defensive back Dominic Voegele returned an interception 38 yards for a touchdown 10 seconds into the second quarter.
Four Eagles made an interception.
Columbia led 41-0 at halftime.
Hazelwood Central 30, Ritenour 8: Hawks junior receiver Amari Turner caught eight passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Junior quarterback Bryson Brown completed 11-of-17 passes for 143 yards, two touchdowns and was intercepted once.
Junior running back Lionel Banks rushed 18 times for 97 yards and two touchdowns. Junior running back Jamarion Price rushed six times for 77 yards.
Junior defensive lineman Calvin Geans made seven tackles, one interception and recovered one fumble. Junior defensive back DeMariun Hood made seven tackles and a sack.
Hazelwood Central (2-0) has won at least 19 in a row against Ritenour (0-1) dating back to 1999.
Pattonville 40, Hazelwood East 20: Pirates senior quarterback Logan Williams completed 19-of-29 passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown.
Pattonville (2-0) has won three in a row against Hazelwood East (1-1).
Both of Williams’ scoring passes went to senior receiver Lajuan Morgan who caught seven passes for 74 yards.
Junior running back Charles Johnson Jr. rushed 23 times for 126 yards and scored twice.
Hazlewood East quarterback Mekhi Holmes rushed for two touchdowns and threw a 27-yard scoring pass.