Spring football roundup: Lopsided scores prevalent as Illinois kicks off, Missouri enters Week 2

Spring football kicked off this weekend in Illinois as Missouri wrapped up its second week.

A trend in the early going is lopsided scores. Of the 22 games contested Friday and Saturday, 12 of them were decided by 20 or more points. Saturday was highlighted Breese Central posted a 51-0 win over Wesclin.

Central senior receiver Shane Becker had himself a massive first game as he caught four passes for 74 yards for three touchdowns and scored a 93-yard kickoff return. He also kicked four extra points.

Senior quarterback Kyle Athmer completed 6 of 11 passes for 108 yards and three touchdowns. Junior running back Marcus Price rushed four times for 66 yards and a touchdown. He also had a 59-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Senior running back Gavin Watts rushed for 77 yards on 14 carries and junior running back Miguel Velazquez rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown, too.

East St. Louis 64, Belleville West 2: Flyers freshman quarterback Robert Battle completed 8 of 14 passes for 151 yards and three touchdowns Friday night at Belleville West.