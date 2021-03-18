Spring football spotlight: East St. Louis lineman McVay makes a splash

Miles McVay is ready to hit the fast forward button.
Friday night can’t come soon enough.
A sophomore offensive lineman for the East St. Louis football team, McVay has been waiting the better part of 16 months to take the field with his fellow Flyers. Now that it’s here he can hardly contain his excitement.
“It’s that night before Christmas feeling,” McVay said. “I’m just ready to go.”
So are countless players, coaches and fans as high school football kicks off Friday in Illinois. In July the Illinois High School Association moved the season from the fall into the spring because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. Boys soccer and girls volleyball also were shifted out of their traditional seasons.
Most football teams in Illinois are scheduled to play six games of spring ball. There are no playoffs, games are to be scheduled against conference opponents, opponents that are within each school’s designated COVID region or are within 30 miles of said region.
East St. Louis opens up at Southwestern Conference rival Belleville West at 7 p.m. Friday. The Flyers have won their last four against the Maroons. Belleville West is the last area team to defeat East St. Louis. That happened in September of 2015.
In 2019, East St. Louis beat Belleville West 53-0 on its way to winning the Class 5A state championship.
East Side’s roster looks different in March than it would have in the fall. Senior quarterback Tyler Macon (Mizzou) and senior receivers Dominic Lovette (Mizzou) and Keontez Lewis (UCLA) all graduated early and enrolled in college.
Despite losing pieces that were integral to what longtime Flyers coach Darren Sunkett called the best offense in school history, McVay said the expectations remain the same.
“Nothing has changed for real,” McVay said. “We have new players, new faces. Stepping up and taking that leadership role is the only thing that’s different.”
McVay, 15, is the most high profile returning player for East St. Louis. At 6-foot-7 and 345 pounds he’s also the largest. A highly coveted prospect in the class of 2023, he has received 10 scholarship offers that include Arizona, Arizona State, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan State, Mississippi and Tennessee.
Even though there was no fall season in Illinois, McVay continued to make a name for himself at the next level. He traveled across the country for scouting and evaluation camps that pitted him against the best competition he could find.
“It was too many to count,” he said.
McVay hit Chicago a time or two. There were trips to Florida, California, Las Vegas, North Carolina and Michigan. After one camp in Georgia he picked up five scholarship offers.
“I wanted to get my name out there,” McVay said. “It’s about networking and talking to people.”
McVay said it was a good way to spend his time. East St. Louis High remains in a virtual learning environment.
“It was a blessing to travel around the country,” McVay said. “At home I wouldn’t have been doing much but working and training.”
McVay still managed to find time to volunteer, however. He was named a Community All-Star by the Chicago Bears in January for his work with the Demetrious Johnson Foundation and drive thru food pantries in Dellwood and Ferguson. His 3.6 grade point average also was among the reasons why the Bears selected him.
“That was a proud moment for me and my family,” McVay said. “I want to give back. I want to help kids get the opportunities I have.”
McVay has proven himself a kind and generous soul that thinks of others and his community — at least off the field.
On the field he’s going to use his enormous hands, pterodactyl-like wing span, massive frame and size 16 cleats to make the guy across from him miserable.
And he’s going to do it with a smile on his face.
Especially this Friday night.