Spring football spotlight: East St. Louis lineman McVay makes a splash

Miles McVay is ready to hit the fast forward button.

Friday night can’t come soon enough.

A sophomore offensive lineman for the East St. Louis football team, McVay has been waiting the better part of 16 months to take the field with his fellow Flyers. Now that it’s here he can hardly contain his excitement.

“It’s that night before Christmas feeling,” McVay said. “I’m just ready to go.”

So are countless players, coaches and fans as high school football kicks off Friday in Illinois. In July the Illinois High School Association moved the season from the fall into the spring because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. Boys soccer and girls volleyball also were shifted out of their traditional seasons.

Most football teams in Illinois are scheduled to play six games of spring ball. There are no playoffs, games are to be scheduled against conference opponents, opponents that are within each school’s designated COVID region or are within 30 miles of said region.

East St. Louis opens up at Southwestern Conference rival Belleville West at 7 p.m. Friday. The Flyers have won their last four against the Maroons. Belleville West is the last area team to defeat East St. Louis. That happened in September of 2015.