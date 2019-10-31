When: 6 p.m. Friday
What: Class 8A first round
Seeds, records: No. 17 St. Charles East 7-2; No. 16 Edwardsville 7-2
Rankings: Edwardsville No. 4 large school STLhighschoolsports.com
Up next: Winner of No. 1 Minooka and No. 32 Joilet West in second round.
On St. Charles East: Makes fourth consecutive playoff appearance. Happy to not have to see Lincoln-Way East, which eliminated it each of the last two seasons. ...Offense likes to keep the ball on the ground with running back Cole Conn, who leads the team with 763 yards and 12 touchdowns. Quarterback Nathan Hayes completed 9 of 18 passes for 179 yards and was intercepted twice in last week's regular season finale against Lake Park. Senior offensive lineman Dylan Barrett, a 6-foot-5 and 305-pound powerhouse, has verbally committed to Wisconsin. ...Defense held Lake Park to three total yards of offense in the second half of last week's regular-season finale.
On Edwardsville: Earned a ninth consecutive playoff appearance. Has made the the quarterfinals the last two seasons. Advanced to the semifinals in 2017 as the No. 26 seed. Junior running back Justin Johnson Jr. rushed for 135 yards and three touchdowns against Vianney in the regular-season finale. Johnson missed time due to injury earlier this season. Senior quarterback Ryan Hampton has thrown for 515 yards, six touchdowns and been intercepted three times. ...Senior linebacker Jacob Morrissey leads the team with 33 tackles.