St. Charles Pirates at St. Charles West Warriors

When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Records: St. Charles 1-6, 1-2 GAC North; St. Charles West 3-3
Last week: Orchard Farm 30, St. Charles 8; St. Charles West 62, Orchard Farm 50
On St. Charles: Last win against crosstown rival came in 2005 when it eked out a 10-9 victory. … Broke an eight-game losing streak on Oct. 2 when it rallied past Winfield 28-21. … Senior running back Trey Ward has rushed for 652 yards and five touchdowns. Junior quarterback Riley Adams has completed 27 of his 78 passes for 277 yards, three touchdowns and has been intercepted seven times. Junior receiver Blake Wiggs has caught eight passes for 104 yards and three touchdowns. … Junior defensive tackle Marquis Gracial is one of the top prospects in the state. He’s received 15 scholarship offers including Missouri, Alabama, Arizona State, Michigan, Penn State and Texas. He’s made 29 tackles, eight tackles for loss and three sacks. Freshman linebacker Jason Rowe has made 38 tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack. Sophomore defensive back Kofi Mbroh has made two interceptions.
On St. Charles West: Returns to action after missing Week 7 due to potential COVID-19 exposure and a two-week quarantine. It’s the second time since August the Warriors had to quarantine due to potential exposure. … Has won 15 in a row against St. Charles and holds a 17-5 lead in the series since 1999. … Senior running back Dominic Flint has been the catalyst for the offense as he’s rushed for 708 yards and 10 touchdowns. Senior running back Deleon Smith has rushed for 515 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior quarterback Jaren Foster has completed 10 of 24 passes for 129 yards, one touchdown and been intercepted once. He’s rushed for 177 yards and two touchdowns. … Sophomore defensive lineman Louis Dieckman has made 43 tackles. Senior defensive back Collin Jiles has made 33 tackles and an interception. As a defensive back Smith has made three interceptions.
