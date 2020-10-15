St. Charles Pirates at St. Charles West Warriors

On St. Charles: Last win against crosstown rival came in 2005 when it eked out a 10-9 victory. … Broke an eight-game losing streak on Oct. 2 when it rallied past Winfield 28-21. … Senior running back Trey Ward has rushed for 652 yards and five touchdowns. Junior quarterback Riley Adams has completed 27 of his 78 passes for 277 yards, three touchdowns and has been intercepted seven times. Junior receiver Blake Wiggs has caught eight passes for 104 yards and three touchdowns. … Junior defensive tackle Marquis Gracial is one of the top prospects in the state. He’s received 15 scholarship offers including Missouri, Alabama, Arizona State, Michigan, Penn State and Texas. He’s made 29 tackles, eight tackles for loss and three sacks. Freshman linebacker Jason Rowe has made 38 tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack. Sophomore defensive back Kofi Mbroh has made two interceptions.