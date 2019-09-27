ST. CHARLES — It was quite a memorable night for Jamesen Reese.
The St. Charles West senior was named homecoming king at halftime Friday and sandwiched that with two solid halves of running the football, as he and his teammates rolled to a 49-21 win over Warrenton in a GAC North Conference battle of Warriors at West’s Steve Stahl Stadium.
“Homecoming at St. Charles West is something special. Nothing is comparable to it. This is the stuff that movies are made from,” Reese said. “All the energy, all the festivities, we fed off it and it made us play with so much intensity. That’s what perpetuated our success tonight.”
West (5-0 overall, 2-0 league) rushed the ball 43 times in the game for 422 yards.
Junior Dominic Flint led the way with 153 yards and three touchdowns on the ground to go along with a TD catch.
“I just give credit to my offensive line and God for giving me my ability,” Flint said. “We worked hard this week. The last couple weeks, we’ve been playing kind of sloppy. But this week, we really made a focus to turn it up and really play our game.”
Reese only had five carries, but he made the most of it with 74 yards and two scores. Senior Trevor Turner added 96 yards rushing and senior quarterback Brendan Sportsman tallied 74 yards on the ground.
“You can’t really key on anybody in our backfield. All four guys can hurt you,” West coach Gary Strauss said. “It makes it tough on the defense.”
Warrenton (1-4, 1-1) was looking for its second straight win after an 0-3 start.
“We knew coming in watching their game film that they have a great team with a lot of good athletes,” Warrenton coach Steve McDowell said. “They’ve just got so many weapons coming at you.”
West came into the contest with 1,483 yards rushing as a team.
So, naturally, West passed the ball on the first play from scrimmage.
“We want to do it a little bit more. We still get in the rut where we run the ball, run the ball, run the ball,” Strauss said. “We have to be efficient at throwing because, down the road, we’re going to run into the teams that want to stack the box on us.”
After that game-opening 13-yard pass to Anthony Lemons, the Warriors ran the ball five straight times for 62 yards, capped by Reese’s 40-yard dash to paydirt one second shy of two minutes into the game.
“We always discuss on offense, if we don’t score on the first drive, we are disappointed," Reese said. “We love to set the tone on the first drive. That’s what we did.”
Warrenton appeared to have a quick answer on a 71-yard TD pass from Nolan Chmiel to Sam Toenges, but an illegal shift penalty wiped it out and Chmiel was intercepted by Flint six plays later.
“We’ll look back at the first half and we had plenty of opportunities,” McDowell said. “If we get rid of the mistakes and penalties we had in the first half, it’s a completely different ballgame.”
Flint capped the ensuing drive he started with a 58-yard run on a 4th-and-1 play to make it 14-0 with 3:43 left in the first quarter.
West went back to the pass for its third score, as Sportsman hit Lemons, who was wide open behind the secondary, for a 52-yard TD and a 21-0 lead.
Chmiel and Toenges hooked up again for a TD pass and this one, a 76-yarder, was not called back to put Warrenton on the board just 1:35 after Lemons’ TD catch.
A short West punt hit a Warrenton lineman at the 50, allowing West to keep the ball and it capitalized six plays later, as Flint went 22 yards for his second TD run to make it 28-7 with 1:56 left before halftime.
A short kickoff and decent return set Warrenton up at the West 49 and a healthy dose of Quincy McRoberts made it a two-score game at halftime. The sophomore running back carried the ball five times for 48 yards, including a one-yard score with 24.4 seconds left to cut it to 28-14.
McRoberts came into the game with just four rushes for 11 yards all season, but he finished with 105 yards on 21 carries Friday.
“He’s been getting some time down at the JV and we just decided, hey, let’s give him a shot,” McDowell said. “He’s a good strong runner and a fast kid. It’s very exciting for our future.”
Warrenton had the opening kickoff in the second half, but the West defense shut down any thoughts of a one-score game with a three-and-out and Reese punched it in from eight yards out just three plays later to make it 35-14.
“That was huge because, if they score, all of a sudden it’s a one-touchdown game,” Strauss said. “And they scare you in the fact that they have speed in every spot.”
Flint had an 8-yard scoring run late in the third and a 20-yard TD catch in the fourth, while Warrenton closed out the scoring on a 17-yard pass from backup QB Caelon Weir to Shane Brosenne with 92 seconds remaining.
“Coming in, we hadn’t really been tested. Those guys were 1-3, but the three teams they lost to were three good schools, so they were a little more battle-tested than we were,” Strauss said. “I thought that showed a little bit in the first half. But, second half, we made a couple of adjustments and played a little bit better defensively.”