St. Charles West Warriors at Fort Zumwalt East Lions

On St. Charles West: Plays third consecutive road game. ... Lost its first two games for the first time since 2017. ... Defeated Fort Zumwalt East 42-0 last season. ... Junior quarterback Dylan Scruggs has completed 4 of 9 passes for 121 yards, two touchdowns and been intercepted twice. Senior running back Dominic Flint has rushed for 187 yards and three touchdowns, put up 148 yards in last week’s loss to Cape Central. Leads the team with three receptions for 57 yards. … Sophomore defensive lineman Louis Dieckman has made 18 tackles. Senior defensive back Collin Jiles has made 17 tackles. At defensive back Flint has made 10 tackles and an interception.