St. Charles West Warriors at Fort Zumwalt East Lions

When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: St. Charles West 0-2; Fort Zumwalt East 0-2.
Last week: Cape Central 42, St. Charles West 14; Holt 55, Fort Zumwalt East 13.
On St. Charles West: Plays third consecutive road game. ... Lost its first two games for the first time since 2017. ... Defeated Fort Zumwalt East 42-0 last season. ... Junior quarterback Dylan Scruggs has completed 4 of 9 passes for 121 yards, two touchdowns and been intercepted twice. Senior running back Dominic Flint has rushed for 187 yards and three touchdowns, put up 148 yards in last week’s loss to Cape Central. Leads the team with three receptions for 57 yards. … Sophomore defensive lineman Louis Dieckman has made 18 tackles. Senior defensive back Collin Jiles has made 17 tackles. At defensive back Flint has made 10 tackles and an interception.
On Fort Zumwalt East: Since 2008, has split six meetings with St. Charles West, including a 34-28 win in 2018. ... Senior quarterback Tyler Lindemann has completed 16 of 38 passes for 241 yards, two touchdowns and been intercepted three times. He’s rushed for 43 yards. Junior quarterback Brennan Wilson has rushed for 46 yards on 11 carries. Senior receiver Joshua Johnton has caught five passes for 90 yards and a score. Junior receiver Alex Kuhlenberg has seven receptions for 86 yards. … Sophomore linebacker Ty Rudd has made nine tackles and two sacks. Senior defensive back Jelani Collins has made 10 tackles and two tackles for loss.
