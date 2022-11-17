St. Charles West Warriors at Sullivan Eagles

On St. Charles West: Won first district championship since 2014. … Faces Sullivan for first time this century. … Lutheran North is the only team the Warriors beat so far this season to finish with a record better than .500. … Senior running back Jacob Kirt has rushed for 1,738 yards and 21 touchdowns. Junior running back Jack Anzalone has rushed for 498 yards and 10 touchdowns. Senior quarterback Dane Taylor has passed for 970 yards, six touchdowns and been intercepted 11 times. Sophomore tight end Kyle Cotton has 38 receptions for 498 yards and four touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Morgan Regot has made 116 tackles and two interceptions. Senior defensive lineman Louis Dieckman has made 52 tackles and nine sacks. Senior defensive back Kyle Quinn has made 25 tackles and four interceptions.

On Sullivan: Won first district title since 2012 when it held out St. Clair’s two-point conversion attempt in the final 18 seconds of regulation. … Avenged one of two regular season losses with win over St. Clair. … Has won eight games in a row. … Has posted five shutouts and held nine opponents to 14 or fewer points. … Junior running back Franky Erxleben has rushed for 1,042 yards and scored 14 total touchdowns. Senior quarterback Gabe Dace has passed for 1,184 yards, 13 touchdowns and been intercepted three times. Has rushed for 595 yards and six touchdowns. Senior tight end Sam Summers has caught 13 passes for 321 yards and five touchdowns. Five receivers have between 13 and 15 receptions. … At linebacker Erxleben has 90 tackles, six tackles for loss and an interception. Senior Gavin Dace has made 73 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and recovered three fumbles. Junior defensive back Dominic Ransom has made 43 tackles and five interceptions.