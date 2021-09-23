St. Dominic Crusaders at Cardinal Ritter Lions

When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: St. Dominic 3-1 overall, 0-0 Archdiocesan Athletic Association Division I; Cardinal Ritter 2-2, 1-0.
Rankings: St. Dominic, No. 7 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 7 Class 4 Missouri Media; Cardinal Ritter, No. 5 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 9 Class 3 Missouri Media.
Last week: Valle Catholic 42, St. Dominic 7; Lincoln College Prep 28, Cardinal Ritter 20.
On St. Dominic: Split its 14 previous Archdiocesan Athletic Association meetings with Ritter. Was awarded a forfeit win over the Lions in 2019. Has not beaten the Lions on the field since a 21-20 thriller in 2014. … Junior quarterback Kelly Welby has completed 33-of-53 passes for 606 yards and seven touchdowns. Junior running back Jackson Overton has rushed for 219 yards and six touchdowns. He was held to six yards on six carries against Valle Catholic last week. Senior tight end Ryan Schwendeman has caught 12 passes for 202 yards and a touchdown. Senior receiver Matthew Willenbrink has caught six passes for 139 yards and three touchdowns. ... Senior defensive back Quinn Kiger has made 19 tackles and three interceptions. Senior defensive lineman Anthony Anderson has made 14 tackles, two tackles for loss and three sacks.
On Cardinal Ritter: Picked up Lincoln College Prep late due to a cancellation. Gave up 28 unanswered points in the second half after jumping out to a 20-0 lead. … Senior quarterback Pernell Beasley and sophomore quarterback Antwon McKay have combined to complete 18-of-24 passes for 379 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior running back Artrell Miller has rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns. Junior receiver Frederick Moore has caught five passes for 173 yards and four touchdowns. … Junior defensive back Lawrence McConnell has made six tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack.