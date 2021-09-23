St. Dominic Crusaders at Cardinal Ritter Lions

On St. Dominic: Split its 14 previous Archdiocesan Athletic Association meetings with Ritter. Was awarded a forfeit win over the Lions in 2019. Has not beaten the Lions on the field since a 21-20 thriller in 2014. … Junior quarterback Kelly Welby has completed 33-of-53 passes for 606 yards and seven touchdowns. Junior running back Jackson Overton has rushed for 219 yards and six touchdowns. He was held to six yards on six carries against Valle Catholic last week. Senior tight end Ryan Schwendeman has caught 12 passes for 202 yards and a touchdown. Senior receiver Matthew Willenbrink has caught six passes for 139 yards and three touchdowns. ... Senior defensive back Quinn Kiger has made 19 tackles and three interceptions. Senior defensive lineman Anthony Anderson has made 14 tackles, two tackles for loss and three sacks.