St. Dominic Crusaders at McCluer Comets

On St. Dominic: Has never won a district championship according to the online MSHSAA record book. … Advanced to the district final last season and lost to eventual Class 4 runner-up MICDS. … Faces McCluer for the first time in at least two decades. … Of its four losses this season, three came to MICDS (9-0), Valle Catholic (9-0) and St. Mary’s (7-1). Its other loss was against Cardinal Ritter (4-6), which has played one of the toughest small-school schedules in the state. … Junior quarterback Kelly Welby has passed for 1,366 yards, 14 touchdowns and been intercepted four times. Junior running back Jackson Overton has rushed for 733 yards, caught 19 passes for 340 yards and scored 19 total touchdowns. Junior running back Sam Cross has rushed for 488 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior tight end Ryan Schwendeman has 25 receptions for 356 yards and two touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Quinn Kiger has 61 tackles and three interceptions. Senior linebacker Clayton Arrowood has 49 tackles. Senior defensive lineman Anthony Anderson has 31 tackles and five sacks.