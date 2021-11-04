St. Dominic Crusaders at McCluer Comets

When: 1 p.m. Saturday.
What: Class 4 District 4 semifinal.
Seeds, records: No. 4 St. Dominic 6-4; No. 1 McCluer 7-2.
Last week: St. Dominic 63, Riverview Gardens 6; McCluer was idle.
Up next: No. 2 Hazelwood East (5-5) or No. 3 Jennings (7-3).
On St. Dominic: Has never won a district championship according to the online MSHSAA record book. … Advanced to the district final last season and lost to eventual Class 4 runner-up MICDS. … Faces McCluer for the first time in at least two decades. … Of its four losses this season, three came to MICDS (9-0), Valle Catholic (9-0) and St. Mary’s (7-1). Its other loss was against Cardinal Ritter (4-6), which has played one of the toughest small-school schedules in the state. … Junior quarterback Kelly Welby has passed for 1,366 yards, 14 touchdowns and been intercepted four times. Junior running back Jackson Overton has rushed for 733 yards, caught 19 passes for 340 yards and scored 19 total touchdowns. Junior running back Sam Cross has rushed for 488 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior tight end Ryan Schwendeman has 25 receptions for 356 yards and two touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Quinn Kiger has 61 tackles and three interceptions. Senior linebacker Clayton Arrowood has 49 tackles. Senior defensive lineman Anthony Anderson has 31 tackles and five sacks.
On McCluer: Played in the spring season and went 3-2. The last time it played in the fall, it lost in the district championship to St. Mary’s 18-14. … Had a bye last week after it was beaten 76-36 by SLUH on Oct. 23. …Outscored its opponents on average this season 54-27. … Senior quarterback Micheal Hopkins has passed for 1,887 yards, 24 touchdowns and been intercepted five times. He’s rushed for 762 yards and 15 touchdowns. Senior running back Victor Johnson has rushed for 612 yards and nine touchdowns. Senior receiver Kameron Gillespie has 31 receptions for 781 yards and scored 24 total touchdowns. Senior receiver Dennis Keyes has 30 receptions for 759 yards and seven touchdowns. … Junior linebacker De-Adrian Sharp has 125 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception. Senior linebacker Kaidyn Jimerson has 79 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and 12 sacks. Junior defensive lineman Al-mani Jimerson has 69 tackles, 21 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. Junior defensive back Martel Coleman Jr. and freshman linebacker Charles Greenlee Jr. have combined for six interceptions.