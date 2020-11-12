St. Dominic Crusaders at MICDS Rams

On MICDS: Makes second district championship game appearance in three seasons. … Has won 24 district championships since 1972. … Finished as the 2018 Class 4 runner up. ... Faces St. Dominic for the 10th time since 2012 and the second time this season. MICDS won 56-40 on Oct. 16 and holds a 5-4 edge in the series. … Junior quarterback Regan Andrew has thrown for 536 yards and five touchdowns. He’s also rushed for 155 yards and seven touchdowns. … Sophomore running back Steven Hall has rushed for 410 yards and four touchdowns. He has 119 yards receiving on five receptions. … Senior running back Shawn Putman has been dynamic at the end of the season as he’s rushed for 257 yards and two touchdowns the last two games. … Junior receiver PJ Behan has caught nine passes for 191 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior receiver Crawford Bundy has caught seven passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Grant Purdy has made 63 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and one interception. … Senior defensive end Will Kacmarek has made 16 tackles, five tackles for loss and four sacks. … Sophomore defensive end Kai Tschudy has made 17 tackles, four tackles for loss and four sacks.