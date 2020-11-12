St. Dominic Crusaders at MICDS Rams

What: Class 4 District 3 championship.
When: 1 p.m. Saturday.
Seeds, records: No. 3 St. Dominic 7-4; No. 1 MICDS 4-0.
Last week: St. Dominic 44, Parkway North 14; MICDS 31, Trinity 6.
Up next: Winner of Moberly-Hannibal in a state quarterfinal.
Stream: MSHSAA.tv (if available), $10 pay-per-view per screen.
On St. Dominic: Makes first district championship game appearance since 2015. … Has never won a district title in school history. … Has won three in a row since losing to MICDS 56-40 on Oct. 16. …Defeated MICDS 24-21 in 2019. … Senior quarterback Gabe Serri has thrown for 2,105 yards, 22 touchdowns and been intercepted six times. Has rushed for 376 yards and five touchdowns. …Sophomore running back Jackson Overton has rushed for 1,150 yards and 13 touchdowns. … Junior tight end Ryan Schwendeman has made 47 receptions for 457 yards and seven touchdowns … Senior receiver Tate Cross has made 31 receptions for 550 yards and five touchdowns. … At linebacker Cross has made 78 tackles and three interceptions. … Senior linebacker Knoll Hirtz has made 76 tackles, eight tackles for loss and four sacks. … Senior linebacker Luke Thomas has made 64 tackles and three interceptions.
On MICDS: Makes second district championship game appearance in three seasons. … Has won 24 district championships since 1972. … Finished as the 2018 Class 4 runner up. ... Faces St. Dominic for the 10th time since 2012 and the second time this season. MICDS won 56-40 on Oct. 16 and holds a 5-4 edge in the series. … Junior quarterback Regan Andrew has thrown for 536 yards and five touchdowns. He’s also rushed for 155 yards and seven touchdowns. … Sophomore running back Steven Hall has rushed for 410 yards and four touchdowns. He has 119 yards receiving on five receptions. … Senior running back Shawn Putman has been dynamic at the end of the season as he’s rushed for 257 yards and two touchdowns the last two games. … Junior receiver PJ Behan has caught nine passes for 191 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior receiver Crawford Bundy has caught seven passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Grant Purdy has made 63 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and one interception. … Senior defensive end Will Kacmarek has made 16 tackles, five tackles for loss and four sacks. … Sophomore defensive end Kai Tschudy has made 17 tackles, four tackles for loss and four sacks.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.