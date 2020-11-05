St. Dominic Crusaders at Parkway North Vikings

When: 7 p.m. Friday.
What: Class 4 District 2 semifinal.
Seeds, records: No. 3 St. Dominic 6-4; No. 2 seed Parkway North 2-2.
Last week: St. Dominic 48, St. Charles 0; Parkway North was idle.
Stream: MSHSAA.tv (if available), $10 pay-per-view.
Up next: Winner of No. 1 MICDS-No. 4 Trinity.
On St. Dominic: One of the few teams in the area to play a game every week of the season. …Four losses came against tough competition in Fox, Farmington, MICDS and Borgia. … Advanced to district semifinal in consecutive seasons and the fifth time since 2010. … Has not played in a district title game since 2015, when it was beaten by University City. … Senior quarterback Gabe Serri has thrown for 2,030 yards, 22 touchdowns and been intercepted six times. He’s rushed for 340 yards and four touchdowns. … Sophomore running back Jackson Overton has rushed for 1,010 yards and 11 touchdowns. … Senior running back Nathan Neil has rushed for 348 yards and three touchdowns. … Junior tight end Ryan Schwendeman has 46 receptions for 612 yards and seven touchdowns. … Senior receiver Tate Cross has caught 28 passes for 521 yards and five touchdowns. … Junior tight end Cameron Witt has made 21 receptions for 364 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Knoll Hirtz has made 74 tackles, eight tackles for loss and four sacks. … At defensive back Cross had made 70 tackles and two interceptions. … Senior defensive lineman Jonathon Gil has made 45 tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks. … The defense had nine interceptions.
On Parkway North: Had a first-round bye last week as the district's second seed. … Won its last two regular season games against Parkway South and Parkway West. … Lost its only home game this season to Parkway Central 14-12. … Faces St. Dominic for the second time in school history and the first time since 2017 when the Vikings were victorious 47-11. … Sophomore running back Quaran Williams has rushed for 449 yards and six touchdowns. Completed five of 22 passes for 62 yards and has been intercepted once. … Senior quarterback Evan Workman has completed 17 of 33 passes for 225 yards and one touchdown. … Senior Stephan Harrold has caught eight passes for 183 yards and one touchdown. … Senior defensive back Eric McDaniels has made 34 tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack. … Junior defensive lineman Jowe Guerrero has made 18 tackles, one tackle for loss and three sacks. … Three different players have one interception.
