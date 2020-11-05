 Skip to main content
St. Dominic Crusaders at Parkway North Vikings
St. Dominic Crusaders at Parkway North Vikings

Vianney at St. Dominic

St. Dominic quarterback Gabriel Serri hands off to running back Nathan Neill. Vianney played football at St. Dominics in OFallon, MO on Friday October 2, 2020. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

What: Class 4 District 2 semifinal.

Seeds, records: No. 3 St. Dominic 6-4; No. 2 seed Parkway North 2-2.

Last week: St. Dominic 48, St. Charles 0; Parkway North was idle.

Stream: MSHSAA.tv (if available), $10 pay-per-view.

Up next: Winner of No. 1 MICDS-No. 4 Trinity.

On St. Dominic: One of the few teams in the area to play a game every week of the season. …Four losses came against tough competition in Fox, Farmington, MICDS and Borgia. … Advanced to district semifinal in consecutive seasons and the fifth time since 2010. … Has not played in a district title game since 2015, when it was beaten by University City. … Senior quarterback Gabe Serri has thrown for 2,030 yards, 22 touchdowns and been intercepted six times. He’s rushed for 340 yards and four touchdowns. … Sophomore running back Jackson Overton has rushed for 1,010 yards and 11 touchdowns. … Senior running back Nathan Neil has rushed for 348 yards and three touchdowns. … Junior tight end Ryan Schwendeman has 46 receptions for 612 yards and seven touchdowns. … Senior receiver Tate Cross has caught 28 passes for 521 yards and five touchdowns. … Junior tight end Cameron Witt has made 21 receptions for 364 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Knoll Hirtz has made 74 tackles, eight tackles for loss and four sacks. … At defensive back Cross had made 70 tackles and two interceptions. … Senior defensive lineman Jonathon Gil has made 45 tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks. … The defense had nine interceptions.

On Parkway North: Had a first-round bye last week as the district's second seed. … Won its last two regular season games against Parkway South and Parkway West. … Lost its only home game this season to Parkway Central 14-12. … Faces St. Dominic for the second time in school history and the first time since 2017 when the Vikings were victorious 47-11. … Sophomore running back Quaran Williams has rushed for 449 yards and six touchdowns. Completed five of 22 passes for 62 yards and has been intercepted once. … Senior quarterback Evan Workman has completed 17 of 33 passes for 225 yards and one touchdown. … Senior Stephan Harrold has caught eight passes for 183 yards and one touchdown. … Senior defensive back Eric McDaniels has made 34 tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack. … Junior defensive lineman Jowe Guerrero has made 18 tackles, one tackle for loss and three sacks. … Three different players have one interception.

