St. Dominic Crusaders at Parkway North Vikings

On St. Dominic: One of the few teams in the area to play a game every week of the season. …Four losses came against tough competition in Fox, Farmington, MICDS and Borgia. … Advanced to district semifinal in consecutive seasons and the fifth time since 2010. … Has not played in a district title game since 2015, when it was beaten by University City. … Senior quarterback Gabe Serri has thrown for 2,030 yards, 22 touchdowns and been intercepted six times. He’s rushed for 340 yards and four touchdowns. … Sophomore running back Jackson Overton has rushed for 1,010 yards and 11 touchdowns. … Senior running back Nathan Neil has rushed for 348 yards and three touchdowns. … Junior tight end Ryan Schwendeman has 46 receptions for 612 yards and seven touchdowns. … Senior receiver Tate Cross has caught 28 passes for 521 yards and five touchdowns. … Junior tight end Cameron Witt has made 21 receptions for 364 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Knoll Hirtz has made 74 tackles, eight tackles for loss and four sacks. … At defensive back Cross had made 70 tackles and two interceptions. … Senior defensive lineman Jonathon Gil has made 45 tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks. … The defense had nine interceptions.