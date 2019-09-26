When: 7 p.m. Friday
Records: St. Dominic 2-2 overall, 1-1 AAA Division I; St. Mary's 2-2, 0-1
Rankings: St. Mary's No. 10 small school STLhighschoolsports.com
Last week: St. Dominic 50, Tolton 28; Borgia 33, St. Mary's 13
On St. Dominic: Two losses this season are to St. Charles West and Cardinal Ritter. ...Senior running back Tyler Mersnick has rushed for 393 yards and three touchdowns. Freshman running back Jackson Overton has rushed for 313 yards and four touchdowns. Junior quarterback Gabe Serri has completed 40 of 67 passes for 664 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions. Senior receiver Jackson Dearing has caught eight passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns. ...At linebacker, Mersnick has made 38 tackles and a sack. Junior defensive back Tate Cross has 28 tackles and two interceptions.
On St. Mary's: Won back-to-back meetings with St. Dominic and four of the last six. Held to lowest scoring output of the season in last week's defeat at Borgia. ...Senior quarterback Cam'Ron McCoy has completed 58 of 116 passes for 1,029 yards, 13 touchdowns and been intercepted three times. Sophomore receiver Kevin Coleman has caught 26 passes for 554 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior receiver Tim Muxo has 10 catches for 241 yards and three scores. Senior running back Tyriq Mack leads the Dragons with 21 carries for 99 yards and a touchdown. ...Allowed 30 points to Normandy and 33 to Borgia the last two weeks. Senior defensive end Patrick Harris has 34 tackles and two sacks. Sophomore linebacker Achille Kpeya Jr. has 34 tackles. Junior defensive end Kobe McClendon has five sacks. Dragons have made 12 interceptions and recovered 10 fumbles.