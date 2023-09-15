BELLEVILLE — Brennan Czeschin can't remember the actual joke.

All the St. Dominic High sophomore quarterback knows is that it did the trick.

Czeschin rebounded from a tough start Friday to lead St. Dominic to a 34-19 win over Althoff in a bi-state battle of previously unbeaten Catholic football teams.

Czeschin was dragging after giving up a pick-six just more than four minutes into the contest. The interception, which came on the next possession after a three-and-out, gave the hosts a 13-0 lead.

Veteran coach Blake Markway approached his signal-caller with a few funny words of encouragement after the misfire.

"One of the best parts about Coach Markway is he's really good at reading people and knowing how to pick them up," Czeschin said. "I think what I really needed there is a little joke to bring me back to earth."

Markway knew the right way to reach his young leader.

"I never try to go nuts on a quarterback because they're hearing it from everybody," Markway said. "He needed something positive and he needed to laugh a bit."

It worked — and St. Dominic scored the next 34 points of the game.

Czeschin rebounded to toss two touchdown passes as the Missouri-based Crusaders used a complete about-face to take total control.

Senior running back Thomas Pulliam hauled in both of those TD tosses and also scored on a 27-yard burst up the middle that pushed the lead to 27-13 midway through the third period.

"In our heads, even though we didn't start off well, we felt like it was still 0-0," said Pulliam, who rushed 28 times for 106 yards. "We just got going on offense and did what we do best."

St. Dominic flipped the switch by scoring on its first three possessions of the second half to pump a one-point halftime cushion to 34-13.

Czeschin and Co. scored all 34 points in a span of 26 minutes and 57 seconds from late in the first period to the closing minutes of the third stanza.

"That's what I'm most proud of this team for," Markway said. "We couldn't have started any worse. It just shows the making up of this club. They can get punched in the mouth and get right back to it."

Czeschin hit on eight of 11 passes for 131 yards. His ability to stay focused played a huge role in the monster turnaround.

"You just can't let the bad things get your down," Czeschin said.

Czeschin began the comeback by hitting Pulliam on a 47-yard catch-and-run for a score on the next possession following the interception.

Senior Connor Beerman put St. Dominic ahead to a stay with a 13-yard scoring romp followed a failed scramble on a punt attempt by Althoff running back/punter Dierre Hall Jr.

St. Dominic blew the game open with three quick scores to begin the second half. A 43-yard connection from Czeschin to Pulliam highlighted the run of 20 points in 6:01. Senior Nicholas Bittner set up the second score by recovering a fumble.

The St. Charles County-based school lost a host of talent from last year's team that fell to Cardinal Ritter in the Class 4 state title game.

But that doesn't seem to bother Pulliam and his teammates, who have won their four games by a combined total of 105 points.

Althoff, which lost in the 2A quarterfinal round last season, zipped into the contest on the heels of three one-sided wins, including a 46-13 trouncing of traditional toughie Decatur St. Teresa.

The hosts marched out to a 13-0 lead, thanks in part to a 66-yard TD gallop by Hall and a 43-yard interception return from Cooper Zimmer.

"We got humbled tonight," Althoff coach Austin Frazier said. "They exposed a lot of issues for us. That's what good teams do."

Helping hands

Althoff students helped raise just over $1,000 on Friday for Sacred Hearts School of Lahina, Hawaii, which suffered serious damage in the recent fires that spread throughout the island.

The student council made Friday a Hawaiian theme day and students were allowed to wear island garb to school instead of the normal uniform if they paid three dollars to get the fund-raiser off in style.

"This is bringing us so much joy," said senior Ava Jacquot, who is on the student council board.

The fund-raising will continue throughout the week.

St. Dominic 34, Althoff 19