St. Dominic embraces frigid conditions, beats Hazelwood East to capture Class 4 district title

SPANISH LAKE — Mind over matter was the motto of the sideline Saturday.

After 10 minutes, junior Thomas Pulliam couldn't even feel it anymore.

Junior defensive lineman Owen Reinsch put it bluntly.

"I love the cold," Reinsch said.

With temperatures hovering around freezing, St. Dominic pounded out a 31-12 victory over host Hazelwood East in the Class 4 District 4 football title game.

"It means a lot, especially for the seniors," Pulliam said. "It means so much for these guys."

St. Dominic (6-5) will host Parkway Central (9-2) at 1 p.m. Nov. 19 in the Class 4 quarterfinal round.

It's the second consecutive district title for the Crusaders and the third successive season they've played for a district title.

"There's this expectation, this culture around this program that we're going to get 12 weeks every season," St. Dominic coach Blake Markway said. "For us, that's a full season. All you hope is that the younger guys don't take that for granted and understand all the hard work that goes into it and I believe they do."

On a frozen field, the Crusaders relied heavily on their two-headed monster of senior Sam Cross and Pulliam in the backfield. Cross carried the load, running the ball 28 times for 190 yards, scoring twice, while Pulliam carried the ball 19 times for 139 yards and a score.

"We had some injuries midway through the season that we couldn't get them on the field at the same time, but now they're back healthy and you can see the damage they do with that offensive line," Markway said.

As a team, the Crusaders gouged Hazelwood East (8-3) for 340 yards on the ground.

"(Our offensive line) are dogs," Cross said. "All of them are awesome."

Cross opened up the scoring with a 45-yard gallop before a squib kick gave the Crusaders' offense another opportunity before the Spartans' offense got on the field. A 10-yard Pulliam touchdown run put Hazelwood East behind the eight ball early.

"We gave them an easy road in the first half," Hazelwood East coach Bobby Cole said. "We beat ourselves in the first half. In a big game like this against a good team like that, you can't do that."

The Crusaders scored 24 points before the Spartans gained a first down. St. Dominic's defense has prided itself on shutting down teams' ability to run all year and Saturday was no different.

Hazelwood East was averaging more than 250 yards on the ground a game coming into Saturday's contest behind its revamped triple-option offense, but St. Dominic held it to just 2 yards on 20 attempts.

"Our D line has been nasty all year," Markway said. "Those four have done a great job to set the tone for the defense."

The Spartans found a spark in the fourth quarter when freshman Oscar Chatman returned a batted ball 67 yards for a touchdown and sophomore Semaj Flowers recovered a fumble and returned it 99 yards to cut St. Dominic's lead to 31-12 early in the fourth quarter.

But the Crusaders' rushing attack took the air out of the ball and ran out the clock.

"Our youth showed today, but I'm proud of my guys," Cole said. "They've been working their butts off all season. We'll just look to get back into the weight room and look to get better."