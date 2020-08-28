St. Dominic pulls away from St. Charles West for season-opening win

O'FALLON, MO. — It was a typical victory formation.
But for senior Gabe Serri, it held a little more meaning.
The St. Dominic High quarterback knelt down on his once-injured ankle and pumped his arms in celebration as the clock ran down.
He was back.
"It was just a combination of all the work we put in over the summer," Serri said. "It was a great feeling to just get the 'W'"
Serri and St. Dominic opened up their season with an emphatic 43-20 victory over St. Charles West on Friday at St. Dominic.
"This seemed like forever getting here, but the date never moved," St. Dominic coach Blake Markway said. "I'm proud of our kids and coaches."
St. Dominic picked up its fourth win in seven meetings against the Warriors and avenged last year's 44-14 loss.
Serri was returning after breaking his tibia last year against St. Mary's in Week 5. He missed his junior season on the baseball diamond and it was the first time in nearly 11 months that he took part in a game in either sport.
"I'd be lying if I was saying there weren't butterflies in my stomach walking down to the field, but those disappeared after the first drive," Serri said.
Serri hit on 15 of 27 passes for 239 yards and one touchdown. He rushed for 59 yards and two scores.
"We worked out the kinks in the first half with jitters," Serri said. "We opened up the offense and let everyone fly. It was a great push in that second half."
St. Charles West opened the scoring with an 18-yard dash by senior running back Dominic Flint.
But St. Dominic responded with 30 unanswered points.
"It turns out that the worst thing that could have happened was going down and scoring that quick," St. Charles West coach Gary Strauss said. "Some of our guys thought it was going to be like that all night. When you play seniors who have started for a couple of years, they have a lot of pride."
Leading that charge early was sophomore lightning bug, Jackson Overton, who rolled up 102 of his 139 rushing yards in the first half.
"He saw the offensive line was getting a push all half and he leaned on me to read the holes and do what I do," Overton said.
Overton capped the night by scoring the final touchdown with a toe-tap reception at the back of the end zone from 17-yards out.
"He's a dangerous weapon and what's nice about him is that you can use him in the pass and running game," Markway said. "He does a great job behind that line. He's got as good as vision as I've ever coached."
St. Dominic totaled 482 yards of offense.
"Our offensive line - they're some big dudes and give me big-time protection and played awesome tonight," Serri said.
The Warriors made a late-game push after junior Dylan Scruggs came in for injured senior quarterback Jarren Foster. Scruggs went 3-for-5 with 102 yards and two touchdowns to cut the deficit to 36-20 with five minutes left.
"He played well and gave us a spark," Strauss said. "I was proud of him and he came in and gave us a spark when we needed it."
