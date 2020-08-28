St. Dominic pulls away from St. Charles West for season-opening win

Serri hit on 15 of 27 passes for 239 yards and one touchdown. He rushed for 59 yards and two scores.

"We worked out the kinks in the first half with jitters," Serri said. "We opened up the offense and let everyone fly. It was a great push in that second half."

St. Charles West opened the scoring with an 18-yard dash by senior running back Dominic Flint.

But St. Dominic responded with 30 unanswered points.

"It turns out that the worst thing that could have happened was going down and scoring that quick," St. Charles West coach Gary Strauss said. "Some of our guys thought it was going to be like that all night. When you play seniors who have started for a couple of years, they have a lot of pride."

Leading that charge early was sophomore lightning bug, Jackson Overton, who rolled up 102 of his 139 rushing yards in the first half.

"He saw the offensive line was getting a push all half and he leaned on me to read the holes and do what I do," Overton said.

Overton capped the night by scoring the final touchdown with a toe-tap reception at the back of the end zone from 17-yards out.