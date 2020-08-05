St. Louis County youth sports can move into Phase 2 on Monday

Youth sports in St. Louis County will have more freedom at practice starting Monday.

The St. Louis Sports Medicine COVID-19 task force released its latest guidelines to area schools this week. It has approved the move from a restrictive Phase 1 into a more open Phase 2.

High school fall sports in Missouri can begin official preseason practices Monday.

While in Phase 1, youth sports teams were limited to nine players and a coach in a space large enough to allow for social distancing.

The move to Phase 2 allows for high-contact sports — including football, soccer and volleyball — to have up to 20 athletes together at a time with a pair of coaches in addition to the group of 20.

“Team contact drills can begin but only in groups of 20 athletes or less … social distancing should still be practiced as much as possible during practice,” read the guidelines.

No games or scrimmages are allowed in Phase 2 for high-contact sports. Guidelines state participants in each group of 20 athletes should remain constant to minimize the potential for exposure to COVID-19.

Low-contact sports such as golf, swimming and tennis are allowed to have full team practices and intra-squad scrimmages.