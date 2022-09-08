St. Louis U. High Jr. Billikens at CBC Cadets

On SLUH: Scored 21 points in the fourth quarter in last week’s narrow loss at Timberland. ... Has lost 20 consecutive meetings with Metro Catholic Conference rival CBC, including last year’s Class 6 district title game. Last win over the Cadets came in October of 2005. … Junior quarterback Marco Sansone has passed for 443 yards, three touchdowns and been intercepted three times. Senior running back Kam Bailey has rushed for 123 yards and a touchdown. Junior standout receiver Ryan Wingo has caught seven passes for 165 yards and three touchdowns. He’s also rushed for another score. …Senior linebacker Louis Kertz has made 22 tackles. Freshman linebacker Keenan Harris has made 18 tackles and two tackles for loss. Senior defensive lineman Jaylen Morris has made nine tackles and two sacks.

On CBC: Suffered its worst loss of the century at the hands of now nationally ranked East St. Louis. ... Reigning MCC champion plays the first of three successive conference games as SLUH is followed by a home game with Chaminade and a road trip to De Smet. … Sophomore quarterback Cole McKey has passed for 190 yards, two touchdowns and been intercepted once. Sophomore quarterback Jason Wiley has passed for 159 yards, two touchdowns and been intercepted once. Senior running back Ralph Dixon has rushed for 177 yards and two touchdowns. Senior running back Dylan Van has rushed for 177 yards and two touchdowns. Senior running back Jeremiyah Love has rushed for 73 yards and one touchdown. Junior receiver Jeremiah McClellan has caught 13 passes for 281 yards and three touchdowns. No other Cadet has more than five receptions. … Senior Kyan Franklin has made 17 tackles. Senior linebacker Wyatt Haverstick has made 13 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks. Junior Mark Lumpkin has made four tackles and two sacks.