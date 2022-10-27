St. Louis U. High Jr. Billikens at Seckman Jaguars

What: Class 6 District 1 first round.
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Seeds, records: No. 6 SLUH 3-6; No. 3 Seckman 8-1.
Rankings: Seckman, No. 10 Class 6 Missouri Media.
Last week: Cardinal Ritter 44, SLUH 0; Seckman 48, Webster Groves 6.
Up next: Winner of No. 2 Marquette (8-1) and No. 7 Northwest Cedar Hill (0-9).
On SLUH: Faces Seckman for first time in program history. … Lost in a row and three of its last four. ... Played a loaded schedule that included St. Mary’s, Timberland, Rockhurst, Vashon and Cardinal Ritter on top of fellow Metro Catholic Conference members CBC and De Smet. … Junior quarterback Marco Sansone has completed 125 of 259 passes for 1,977 yards, 20 touchdowns and been intercepted 12 times. Senior running back Kam Bailey has rushed for 558 yards and five touchdowns. Junior receiver Ryan Wingo has caught 35 passes for 633 yards and scored 14 total touchdowns. Junior receiver Joseph Harris has caught 34 passes for 521 yards and six touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Dillon Ramella has made 84 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, three sacks and two interceptions. Freshman linebacker Keenan Harris has made 83 tackles, six tackles for loss and an interception.
People are also reading…
On Seckman: Had most successful regular season in school history by setting new records in wins in a season (8), consecutive wins (8) and won a conference championship for the second consecutive year for first time in program history. … Senior quarterback Cole Ruble has completed 38 of 63 passes for 738 yards, nine touchdowns and has been intercepted once. Leads the area with 1,983 yards rushing and 36 touchdowns. Junior Tommy Gibbar has rushed for 558 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior Anthony Westervelt has caught 21 passes for 426 yards and seven touchdowns. … Junior Jayden Ashlock has made 99 tackles and four sacks. Senior Noa Isaia has made 24 tackles and 11 sacks. Senior Michael Stivers has made 76 tackles and two sacks.