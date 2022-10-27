St. Louis U. High Jr. Billikens at Seckman Jaguars

What: Class 6 District 1 first round.

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Seeds, records: No. 6 SLUH 3-6; No. 3 Seckman 8-1.

Rankings: Seckman, No. 10 Class 6 Missouri Media.

Last week: Cardinal Ritter 44, SLUH 0; Seckman 48, Webster Groves 6.

Up next: Winner of No. 2 Marquette (8-1) and No. 7 Northwest Cedar Hill (0-9).

On SLUH: Faces Seckman for first time in program history. … Lost in a row and three of its last four. ... Played a loaded schedule that included St. Mary’s, Timberland, Rockhurst, Vashon and Cardinal Ritter on top of fellow Metro Catholic Conference members CBC and De Smet. … Junior quarterback Marco Sansone has completed 125 of 259 passes for 1,977 yards, 20 touchdowns and been intercepted 12 times. Senior running back Kam Bailey has rushed for 558 yards and five touchdowns. Junior receiver Ryan Wingo has caught 35 passes for 633 yards and scored 14 total touchdowns. Junior receiver Joseph Harris has caught 34 passes for 521 yards and six touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Dillon Ramella has made 84 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, three sacks and two interceptions. Freshman linebacker Keenan Harris has made 83 tackles, six tackles for loss and an interception.