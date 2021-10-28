St. Louis U. High Jr. Bills at Lindbergh Flyers

On Lindbergh: Advanced to a district final last season but did not play due to COVID-19 related contact tracing. ... Holds a 5-4 edge against SLUH and has won four of the last five since 2008. ... Won six in a row since losing at Ladue 19-13 in overtime on Sept. 10. …Junior running back Jake Hnilo has rushed for 1,188 yards and 17 touchdowns. Had rushed for 124 or more yards on 17 or more carries for six consecutive games until last week when he had eight rushes for 95 yards. Has caught 13 passes for 247 yards. Sophomore quarterback Owen Norman has passed for 895 yards, three touchdowns and been intercepted four times. Has rushed for four touchdowns. Senior receiver Andrew Politte has 15 receptions for 300 yards and two touchdowns. … Senior Brock Barger has 65 tackles, seven tackles for loss and two interceptions. Senior defensive lineman Ben Stelken has 49 tackles and seven tackles for loss. Junior defensive back Javeion Tiller has 23 tackles and three interceptions.