St. Louis U. High Jr. Bills at Lindbergh Flyers

When: 7 p.m. Friday.
What: Class 6 District 1 first round.
Seeds, records: No. 5 SLUH, 5-3; No. 3 Lindbergh, 8-1.
Rankings: Lindbergh, No. 9 large school STLhighschoolsports.com.
Last week: SLUH 76, McCluer 36; Lindbergh 56, Hazelwood West 14.
On SLUH: Faces Lindbergh in the district tournament for the 10th time since 2004. Lost last season’s district semifinal at Lindbergh 28-21. … The 76 points scored last week at McCluer are the most by the Jr. Bills since at least 1999. The previous high in that time came in a 69-35 win over Vianney on September 14, 2012. … Senior quarterback Luke Johnston has passed for 1,630 yards, 19 touchdowns and been intercepted seven times. Senior running back Derrick Baker has rushed for 905 yards and 12 touchdowns. Senior receiver Chris Brooks Jr. has 31 receptions for 628 yards and six touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Ryan Wingo has 28 receptions for 517 yards and eight touchdowns and has rushed for 169 yards and four touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Louis Kertz has 89 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and three sacks. Senior linebacker DonTavion Sullivan has 84 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, three sacks and two interceptions. Senior defensive end Cayden Owens has 50 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and seven sacks. Senior cornerback Tommy Etling has 64 tackles and three interceptions.
On Lindbergh: Advanced to a district final last season but did not play due to COVID-19 related contact tracing. ... Holds a 5-4 edge against SLUH and has won four of the last five since 2008. ... Won six in a row since losing at Ladue 19-13 in overtime on Sept. 10. …Junior running back Jake Hnilo has rushed for 1,188 yards and 17 touchdowns. Had rushed for 124 or more yards on 17 or more carries for six consecutive games until last week when he had eight rushes for 95 yards. Has caught 13 passes for 247 yards. Sophomore quarterback Owen Norman has passed for 895 yards, three touchdowns and been intercepted four times. Has rushed for four touchdowns. Senior receiver Andrew Politte has 15 receptions for 300 yards and two touchdowns. … Senior Brock Barger has 65 tackles, seven tackles for loss and two interceptions. Senior defensive lineman Ben Stelken has 49 tackles and seven tackles for loss. Junior defensive back Javeion Tiller has 23 tackles and three interceptions.