St. Mary’s Dragons at Kennett Indians

On St. Mary’s: Advanced to the Class 4 semifinals last season where it was defeated by eventual runner-up Platte County, 15-14. … Has never won back-to-back district championships. … Junior standout receiver Kevin Coleman has caught 19 passes for 426 yards, rushed for 74 yards and scored 12 total touchdowns. … Junior quarterback Caron Spann has thrown for 701 yards, 13 touchdowns and been intercepted three times. … Junior running back De’Shawn Fuller has rushed for 363 yards and three touchdowns. … Junior defensive lineman Gabe Booker has made 34 tackles and six tackles for loss. …Sophomore linebacker Kaliel Boyd has made 26 tackles, seven tackles for loss and three sacks. … Junior defensive lineman Achille Kpeya Jr. has made 26 tackles, four tackles for loss and four sacks.