St. Mary’s Dragons at Kennett Indians

What: Class 3 District 1 championship.
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Seeds, records: No. 3 St. Mary’s 4-1; No. 1 Kennett 10-0
Rankings: St. Mary’s, No. 5 small school STLhighschoolsports.com preseason, No. 7 Class 3 Missouri Media; Kennett, No. 5 Class 3 Missouri Media.
Last week: St. Mary’s 55, Valle Catholic 22; Kennett 47, Ste. Genevieve 29.
Up next: Winner of Cardinal Ritter-St. Clair in a state quarterfinal.
Stream: MSHSAA.tv (if available), $10 pay-per-view per screen.
On St. Mary’s: Advanced to the Class 4 semifinals last season where it was defeated by eventual runner-up Platte County, 15-14. … Has never won back-to-back district championships. … Junior standout receiver Kevin Coleman has caught 19 passes for 426 yards, rushed for 74 yards and scored 12 total touchdowns. … Junior quarterback Caron Spann has thrown for 701 yards, 13 touchdowns and been intercepted three times. … Junior running back De’Shawn Fuller has rushed for 363 yards and three touchdowns. … Junior defensive lineman Gabe Booker has made 34 tackles and six tackles for loss. …Sophomore linebacker Kaliel Boyd has made 26 tackles, seven tackles for loss and three sacks. … Junior defensive lineman Achille Kpeya Jr. has made 26 tackles, four tackles for loss and four sacks.
On Kennett: Advanced to the Class 3 semifinals last season, where it was defeated by eventual champion Odessa. … Has won consecutive district championships. … Outscored its opponents 50-13 on average. … Coach Joel Wyatt told Semoball.com that St. Mary’s will be the best team the Indians have faced since they met Cardinal Ritter in the 2018 quarterfinals. “They are easily the fastest team we’ve played, not only this year but the last two years.”
