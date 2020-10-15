St. Mary’s Dragons at Lutheran North Crusaders

On St. Mary’s: Faces Lutheran North for the fifth time since 2012 and has lost the previous three meetings, the last of which was in 2015. … Class 4 semifinalist last season. … Junior standout receiver Kevin Coleman caught eight passes for 204 yards and three touchdowns. Junior running back De’Shawn Fuller rushed 10 times for 112 yards. Junior quarterback Caron Spann made his varsity debut and completed 10 of his 17 passes for 218 yards and three touchdowns. Rushed for a touchdown. … Junior linebacker Achille Kpeya Jr. made five tackles, four tackles for loss and four sacks. Sophomore linebacker Kaliel Boyd made five tackles, five tackles for loss and three sacks. Sophomore linebacker Jamal Roberts made six tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks.

On Lutheran North: Reigning Class 2 champion has won its last three against St. Mary’s. … One of the few St. Louis County schools playing a third game this season. … Extended its winning streak over Trinity to three in a row and 10 of its last 11 with last week’s win. … Junior quarterback Brian Brown completed 1 of 2 passes and was intercepted once against Trinity. For the season Brown has completed 8 of 13 passes for 25 yards, one touchdown and been intercepted twice. He’s rushed for 74 yards. Junior running back Ali Wells has rushed for 273 yards on 31 carries and scored one touchdown. Junior Toriano Pride has rushed 10 times for 160 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Jerrell Carter has made 19 tackles and three tackles for loss. Senior defensive end Terrance Fuller has made 17 tackles, six tackles for loss and four sacks. Senior defensive lineman and Missouri recruit Travion Ford has made 15 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks.