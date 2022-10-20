St. Mary’s Dragons at Lutheran North Crusaders

On St. Mary’s: Lost its second game on the field in a season for the first time since 2019. Split its last two meetings with Lutheran North including last year’s 44-7 victory in Week 1. … Senior running back and Missouri recruit Jamal Roberts has rushed for 1,053 yards and 15 touchdowns. Senior running back John Roberts Jr. has rushed for 556 yards and nine touchdowns. Junior quarterback David Leonard has completed 50 of 98 passes for 887 yards, nine touchdowns and been intercepted once. Senior receiver Chase Hendricks has caught 22 passes for 506 yards and six touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Gabe Booker has made 38 tackles, four tackles for loss and one interception. Senior safety Kaliel Boyd has made 35 tackles and three interceptions. Junior defensive lineman Zamier Collins has made 31 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and three sacks.