St. Mary’s Dragons at Lutheran North Crusaders

When: 6 p.m. Friday
Records: St. Mary’s 6-2; Lutheran North 5-3.
Rankings: St. Mary’s, No. 1 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 4 Missouri Media; Lutheran North, No. 6 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 5 Class 3 Missouri Media.
Last week: Louisville Trinity 34, St. Mary’s 13; Lutheran St. Charles 20, Lutheran North 18.
On St. Mary’s: Lost its second game on the field in a season for the first time since 2019. Split its last two meetings with Lutheran North including last year’s 44-7 victory in Week 1. … Senior running back and Missouri recruit Jamal Roberts has rushed for 1,053 yards and 15 touchdowns. Senior running back John Roberts Jr. has rushed for 556 yards and nine touchdowns. Junior quarterback David Leonard has completed 50 of 98 passes for 887 yards, nine touchdowns and been intercepted once. Senior receiver Chase Hendricks has caught 22 passes for 506 yards and six touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Gabe Booker has made 38 tackles, four tackles for loss and one interception. Senior safety Kaliel Boyd has made 35 tackles and three interceptions. Junior defensive lineman Zamier Collins has made 31 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and three sacks.
On Lutheran North: Faces a reigning state champion for the second consecutive week. Stunned when Lutheran St. Charles scored twice in the final minute last week to eke out a win. … Senior running back Ricky Dixon has rushed for 893 yards and 14 touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Dakarri Hollis has completed 79 of 142 passes for 1,057 yards, eight touchdowns and been intercepted seven times. Has rushed for 231 yards and three touchdowns. Senior receiver Vance Gross has 34 receptions for 436 yards and two touchdowns. … Junior defensive lineman Demetrius Jones has made 66 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. Senior defensive end Marquis Coleman has made 64 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and nine sacks. Sophomore linebacker Karvon Jefferson has made 61 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and two sacks.