St. Mary’s Dragons at Lutheran St. Charles Cougars

On St. Mary’s: Reigning Class 3 champion. ... Had area-best 12-game win streak end with last week’s loss at Illinois Class 8A Neuqua Valley. ... Defeated Lutheran St. Charles 54-12 last season and has won eight of nine meetings since 2006. … Senior running back and Missouri recruit Jamal Roberts has rushed for 431 yards and five touchdowns. His twin brother John Roberts Jr. has rushed for 241 yards and three touchdowns. Junior quarterback David Leonard has completed 13 of 37 passes for 163 yards, two touchdowns and has been intercepted once. Senior receiver and Kansas State recruit Donovan McIntosh has a team-best four receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown. … Senior linebacker Gabe Booker has 20 tackles and two tackles for loss. Senior safety Kaliel Boyd has 19 tackles and two interceptions. Junior defensive lineman Zamier Collins has 16 tackles and six tackles for loss.

On Lutheran St. Charles: Reigning Class 2 champion. ... Owns the area’s longest winning streak with 12 successive victories. Last loss came at St. Mary’s last season. … Outscored Priory and St. Dominic a combined 86-3 the last two weeks. ... Sophomore running back Ayden Harris has rushed for 329 yards and two touchdowns. Senior running back Allen Mitchell has rushed for 309 yards and five touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Michael Gerdine has completed 28 of 43 passes for 544 yards, seven touchdowns and been intercepted once. Junior receiver Kaleb Mays has caught 11 passes for 229 yards and three touchdowns. Senior receiver Michael Parr Jr. has 10 receptions for 174 yards and three touchdowns. … At linebacker Harris has 42 tackles, two sacks and one interception. Junior linebacker Jamar Cross Jr. has made 26 tackles and an interception. Senior defensive lineman John McCaleb has 21 tackles, three tackles for loss and three sacks. As a unit the defense has made 10 sacks and four interceptions.